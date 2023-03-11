Some Joke: Insufferable Jane Fonda Really Did Call for the Murder of Pro-Lifers

It was all a joke, she says. After igniting a firestorm by calling for the murder of pro-lifers on The View Friday, Hanoi Jane Fonda issued a statement: “While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest. My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room – and to anyone watching – that I was using hyperbole to make a point.” Except that it obviously wasn’t clear to anyone present. Fonda was speaking seriously; her declaration only became a joke when it became clear to her that she had crossed a red line.

Video of Fonda’s appearance on The View shows that she made even the Leftist hysterics of The View uncomfortable, and they immediately began trying to explain her remarks away, which no one would have done if Fonda’s “jest” had been obvious. What Fonda was actually doing, albeit unwittingly, was revealing (as if we needed more confirmation of it) the dark heart of the pro-abortion Left.

When asked for a solution to new pro-life laws around the country, Jane Fonda declares that they need to "murder" Republican politicians.

Joy Behar immediately jumps in to claim "she's just kidding," warning "they'll pick up on that and run with it."

Fonda gives a negative look. pic.twitter.com/17QJ4tP1pW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 10, 2023

Fonda began it all by saying: “We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like. We know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.” Jane Fonda is 85 years old, sounds twice that age, and is not in any danger of being forced to have a child, but of course she is selflessly looking out for the ability of younger women to sacrifice their children to Moloch.

Sunny Hostin, the unrepentant racist who has called white women “roaches,” responded to Fonda’s defiance by saying, “That’s the activist speaking, and then — and, she probably will get a Nobel Prize very, very, very soon.” Picking up on Hostin’s subtle hint of mockery, Fonda, wide-eyed, insisted: “But it’s the truth! It, it is the truth. We’re not gonna do it. We’re gonna fight.” Behar then asked Fonda: “Besides marching and, and protesting, what else do you suggest?”

That was when Fonda said: “Well, I love murder.” The NewsBusters transcript has “Well, it does involve murder,” but I’ve played it over and over and it certainly sounds to me as if Fonda says, “Well, I love murder.” And, well, of course she does, because that’s what abortion is. But there was a lot of cross-talk and so it’s possible that Fonda said something else, but the “murder” part was unmistakable. Lily Tomlin was among those who weren’t sure of what they had heard, so she asked Fonda, “What did you say?” Fonda responded unequivocally: “Murder.”

Some of the panel laughed, but Joy Behar was sufficiently alarmed and aware that it wasn’t at all clear that Fonda was joking to jump in with: “She’s kidding. Wait a second, she’s just kidding.” As Tomlin told Fonda, “Don’t say that,” Behar went on, “Oh, you don’t know. They’ll pick up on that and just run with it.” Tomlin agreed: “Yeah, that’s the worst.” But as Behar repeated “She’s just kidding,” Fonda shot her a sharp look, as if to communicate that she wasn’t kidding at all. Hostin then tried to save the situation by changing the subject. A nervous smile firmly affixed to her face, Hostin said, “Let’s move on and talk about Jane’s activism, which is legendary.”

Related: ‘Janes Revenge’ Abortion Zealots Threaten to ‘Shoot Up’ Catholic Newman Center With ‘New AR14 Rifles’

If it was really “clear to those in the room – and to anyone watching” that Fonda was “using hyperbole to make a point,” those in the room certainly didn’t show it. In fact, they showed just the opposite. And the uncomfortable fact is that abortion advocates have not been shy about their bloodlust. In June 2022, CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Buffalo, N.Y., was firebombed by pro-abortion terrorists. They painted “Jane Was Here” on the side of the building as they broke windows and lit fires. Jane’s Revenge is a pro-abortion group that has issued open threats to pro-lifers. “We will hunt you down and make your lives a living hell,” the group has said. This is, it says, a “war” against pro-lifers. CompassCare was just one of dozens of pro-life centers that were attacked after the leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

In light of the ongoing violence that pro-lifers face, Fonda’s remarks were incendiary and dangerous, and her attempt to claim that it was all a joke remains unconvincing. The View should be condemning Fonda and apologizing. But that would only happen if a guest on the show had said something negative about Leftists.