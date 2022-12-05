'Janes Revenge' Abortion Zealots Threaten to 'Shoot Up' Catholic Newman Center With 'New AR14 Rifles'

At many college campuses across the nation, you find, at least for the moment, Newman Centers. They essentially serve as outreach and support centers, and gathering places, and provide resources for students who are members of the Roman Catholic Church. There was one at my alma mater. This past Saturday, the Newman Center at the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Scott Campus was hosting a meeting for the pro-life activist group Students for Life.

According to a story by KETV, when people arrived at the center, there was a note waiting for them. It read:

Dear Dan Andrews, If our right to abortion in Bellevue is taken away due to the attempt to pass an abortion ban and it gets passed we will shoot up your Newman center with our new AR14 rifles. Sincerely, Jane’s Revenge

The Dan Andrews to whom the letter was addressed is the Reverend Dan Andrews, who is the pastor of the center. Kristan Hawkins, who is the president of Students for Life, posted a photo of the note on social media. According to the National Catholic Register, she also tweeted the following:

BREAKING: Jane’s Revenge threatens to shoot pro-lifers. This morning in Nebraska, our team arrived for our @SFLAction Political Leadership Workshop where we are gathering activists from across the state to strategize about how to use @studentsforlife’s Campaign for Abortion Free Cities to shut down the late-term abortion facility in the state. When we arrived, a death threat via guns from Jane’s Revenge was posted on the door. We’ve called the police and are scrambling to make it safe. We are headed towards tragedy if [U.S. Attorney General] Merrick Garland continues to refuse to act to protect peaceful pro-lifers from pro-abortion terrorist groups. Sadly, the incendiary comments of leaders like Hillary Clinton yesterday comparing pro-lifers to the Taliban is case in point the poisoned political climate being deliberately fostered by corporate abortion and their allies. The Biden Administration is laying the groundwork for deadly violence against pro-lifers while they support violence against those in the womb. They must act.

Fr. Andrews said that the note was unsettling, but also countered that the “Christ-centered residents and parishioners are undeterred. This obviously causes us great concern. Our number one priority is the safety of our students. We are thankful for UNO Police’s prompt response and attention to this threat.”

Campus police are working with the local authorities on the matter.

Fox News Digital notes that hours later, another threatening note, also signed by someone claiming to be with Jane’s Revenge, was found at the Christ Community Church, also in Omaha. That note included threats against the church’s lead minister.

If this is not a sick joke, it is no surprise that someone claiming to be with Jane’s Revenge would leave such missives. Given the fact that national law enforcement has focused its efforts on persecuting and prosecuting pro-life groups, while taking a break for a Mario Kart tournament or something when it comes to pro-choice violence, gives these groups tacit permission to “do what they wilt,” to steal a well-known phrase. Do what thou wilt and shoot anyone who doesn’t agree, apparently.

When I was a kid, my parents would take me to the Planned Parenthood book sale every year and tell me about how important abortion rights were. As I have mentioned before, I even marched in a pro-choice demonstration. (One day, I may make a horror movie called I Was A Teenage Lefty.) But at the time, the pro-choice lobby considered itself too erudite and too well-bred to engage in violence. And presumably, it does not have to do so now, so long as there are volunteer militias all too willing to do the dirty work.