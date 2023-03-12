They Called It: Woke Idiots Disrupt Event for Book on Leftist Indoctrination of Youth

If a fiction writer turned this in, it would be rejected as too obvious. A couple of conservative authors were holding a launch party for their new book about how the radical Left is poisoning the minds of young Americans with garbage and turning them into angry, irrational, violent thugs, when a gang of angry, irrational, violent young thugs crashed the party, assaulted a septuagenarian media mogul, and started throwing things around while screaming Leftist slogans. It looks as if the book’s point has been made.

Bethany Mandel and Karol Markowicz are the authors of Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation, which as of this writing was Amazon’s #1 bestseller in the Censorship & Politics category. On Wednesday night, Mandel and Markowicz held a book launch party in New York City. Among those who showed up for the shindig was Steve Forbes, the former presidential candidate and editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine, who arrived in time to see all the fun begin.

Forbes, who is 75 years old, recounted, “I was talking to co-author Bethany Mandel near the counter where the books were on display. Suddenly a woman seemingly out of nowhere was angrily yelling almost incoherently about matters that weren’t related to the subject of the book.” Yelling almost incoherently? Must be crazed Leftists, right? Right.

These women were what you’d get if you called central casting and told them you needed a couple of stereotypical Leftist nuts. Mandel added, “Suddenly I heard screaming, had books thrown at me and I was soaking wet. I realized young women with short, dyed blue hair were screaming at us ‘black lives matter, trans lives matter!’ I tried to talk to them, but they ran off.” Markowicz recalled, “I saw two wild-eyed young white women run up to our party and scream ‘Black Lives Matter!’ They threw their drinking glasses at the wall where our books were displayed and ran off.” Charming.

Forbes related that “the books themselves were pushed off the counter loudly landing on the floor while simultaneously she tossed a drink our way,” soaking him and Mandel. He continued, “I joked that a dark suit was an advantage in a situation like this.” So is sanity.

The delicious irony of this incident is that these blue-haired harridans were exactly the kind of people the book is about. The Amazon page for Stolen Youth states, “The Left is waging an all-out battle on the American family, particularly the youngest members. If they can make our children miserable, lead them to question every building block of society, and rebuild their entire concept of reality, then the Left and their woke indoctrinators will consider that a victory.” Are the blue-haired girls who screamed Leftist shibboleths and threw their drinking glasses at the wall at the book launch party miserable? You can bet the farm on that.

So also were the other Leftists whom the book launch party attendees encountered later. The authors recounted that “At the end of the event as guests were leaving, a different group of young women lingered in the doorway calling attendees fascists c***s and yelling homophobic slurs.”

“Wokeism is poisoning young brains,” Mandel noted. “It’s the thesis of the book, and the young deranged women who protested the party are exactly what we warn about in our book: angry, irrational and uninformed. They parroted the approved chants about black and trans lives mattering. They didn’t know what they were protesting, just that we were dissidents. They are exactly what our readers don’t want their kids turning into.”

Mandel mentioned that she has never published photos of her children on social media because “it was clear that a large number of leftists are unhinged and willing to target children. The fact that my newborn baby narrowly missed being assaulted at his mother’s book party speaks to how right I was to protect my children from the public.” Indeed. It also speaks to how deranged the Left has become, how fanatically committed Leftists are to ideas that they only dimly understand (at best), and how contemptuous they are of the basic human rights of those whom they hate and fear. This is why Leftist regimes throughout the bloody history of the last few centuries have been so violent and ready to carry out reigns of terror against their own citizens. If the blue-haired girls at the book launch party Wednesday night ever get the power to do so, they’ll carry out a reign of terror as well.