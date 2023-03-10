The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 123: the Cat Lady vs. the Christians

What a bizarre story I have for you today! Meet Tanillia Valenzuela, the “disabled, neurodivergent, queer, black, Latina” board member of Washington Elementary School District who wears cat ears and hates Christians. In fact, this woman is so full of hatred for Christians that she talked the rest of the board into dissolving a contract with Arizona Christian University because it holds beliefs that are not in alignment with her own LGBTQWTF-affirming beliefs. Christians believe marriage is between one man and one woman, and that is so appalling to Valenzuela that she talked the whole board into breaking federal law in front of cameras.

This is a story of hilarious stupidity, breathtaking narcissism, a multi-million-dollar lawsuit, and ridiculous animal headgear. You may never be the same after listening to this episode of The Fringe. May God help you. Arizona Christian University Files Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Bigoted School Board https://t.co/b5mApZMmc6 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) March 10, 2023