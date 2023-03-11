The Science™ Spawns Mice With Two Fathers, Heralds Reproductive Victory for LGBTQ+++™ Community

“And I brought you into a plentiful land to enjoy its fruits and its good things. But when you came in, you defiled my land and made my heritage an abomination.”

– Jeremiah 2:7

This is a huge win for gay rodents worldwide.

For too long, Mother Nature, a notorious homophobe, has oppressed homosexuals by restricting their ability to reproduce.

The Science™ has thankfully intervened to right that historic wrong, to liberate the gays from the tyranny of nature, to foster the fruit of their loins in blessed test tubes.

Via The Guardian:

Scientists have created mice with two biological fathers by generating eggs from male cells, a development that opens up radical new possibilities for reproduction. The advance could ultimately pave the way for treatments for severe forms of infertility, as well as raising the tantalising prospect of same-sex couples being able to have a biological child together in the future.* [emphasis added] “This is the first case of making robust mammal oocytes from male cells,” said Katsuhiko Hayashi, who led the work at Kyushu University in Japan and is internationally renowned as a pioneer in the field of lab-grown eggs and sperm.

Let’s not lie to ourselves; The Science™ is not at all interested in treating infertility. The main practical application of this research, assuming it can be replicated in humans, will be to enable gay couples to father children.

And the researchers are optimistic that will be feasible in ten years’ time:

“Purely in terms of technology, it will be possible [in humans] even in 10 years,” [the lead researcher] said, adding that he personally would be in favour of the technology being used clinically to allow two men to have a baby if it were shown to be safe.

Imagine the rewrites to the scientific literature that this breakthrough will afford. Biological textbooks will be forcibly edited to do away with that outdated notion of the heteronormative Patriarchy™ that a male sperm must fertilize a female egg to successfully reproduce.

As the old adage goes vis a vis science, one question is whether a feat can be achieved. The other, arguably equally important question is whether it should be achieved.

These people — after all, that’s what scientists are: just people — are meddling with forces they do not fully understand. When this tinkering with genetics takes off at scale, which it certainly will just as soon as a pharmaceutical company finds a way to monetize it, the longterm effects on the human genome are unknowable.

Yet, you will note not a modicum of humility from these people. On the contrary, it’s a nonstop parade of self-aggrandizement, aided and abetted by a media that trains the public to reflexively worship the new priest class just as they did the gods of antiquity.

The Steve Colbert show’s studio audience is STILL required to mask. These religious zealots worship at the secular humanist Covidian altar, and Fauci is their high priest. pic.twitter.com/XxRGc21bu9 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 3, 2023

This — Stephen Colbert’s audience — is a microcosm of roughly half the United States. They are slaves who have surrendered all of their reason to the biomedical state. The thought does not even occur to them that they may be led to ruin by fallible humans gifting themselves privileges rightfully reserved for God, however one defines Him.