Arizona High School Kicks Real Girls Out of Locker Room If They’re Uncomfortable With Fake Ones

Today’s transgender mania places genuine women at a disadvantage. Since men are physically stronger than women, men claiming to be women are setting women’s sports records and making women afraid by exposing themselves in women’s locker rooms and restrooms. We see this once again in Tucson, Arizona, where Catalina Foothills High School (CFHS) has a new policy: Students who claim to be transgender can use whichever restroom or locker room they prefer. If real females are uncomfortable with this, those bigoted transphobes can just take a hike and find a different place to change clothes.

Yes, this is real. The Daily Caller reported Friday that Catalina students and parents “found out about the new policy after Bart Pemberton, a parent of a female student from CFHS, spoke with radio host Garrett Lewis about an ‘unwritten policy’ that another parent had told him about.” That policy comes down fully on the side of deluded or deceptive boys who want a chance to get into a locker room full of naked and half-dressed girls: It “not only allows transgender students in the bathroom or locker room of their choice but also tells students who are uncomfortable with the policy to request an accommodation to use different changing facilities.” Really, what could possibly go wrong?

According to Pemberton, CFHS principal Jody Brase told him that this was “an unwritten and unadvertised policy for the past 10 years.” Pemberton added that Brase’s “rationale was that this is a small number of kids, the other kids know who they are, the kids almost always don’t fully undress, most of the kids won’t use the locker rooms, etc.” Great. But it doesn’t take a large number of people for this policy to go catastrophically wrong.

The president of the Catalina Foothills School District (CFS) governing board, Eileen Jackson, tried to put a good face on this policy and only ended up making it worse. She explained that the district’s Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity “guide[s] our administrators in their daily decisions that arise in the operation of our schools.” See, insane or predatory boys have to be allowed in the girls locker room because to bar them from it would be “discriminatory” or not providing “equal opportunity.” Equal opportunity for what?

But all was not lost, Jackson maintained: “Any student who is uncomfortable sharing multiple-occupancy facilities with others has the ability to request an accommodation. Our district administrators respond to their needs and find alternatives for those students. In this way, we treat all students in the same manner. Further, our administrators do not require any student to be singled out or isolated based on any of the protected statuses identified in our policy.” So you see, they treat all students in the same manner by letting boys undress in the girls locker room, and forcing the girls who are uncomfortable with this to go elsewhere. Forcing the boys who think they’re girls or who are pretending to be girls to go elsewhere would be a horrifying case of discrimination, but sending the genuine girls to dress for gym class in a broom closet is just fine.

Back in February, collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines recounted what happened when she was forced to share a locker room with fake woman and champion “female” swimmer Lia Thomas: “We were not forewarned beforehand that we would be sharing a locker room with Lia. We did not give our consent, they did not ask for our consent, but in that locker room we turned around, and there’s a 6’4″ biological man dropping his pants and watching us undress, and we were exposed to male genitalia.”

The Daily Caller also noted that “Pemberton told Brase his concerns were based on what had happened at other schools like in Loudoun County, Virginia, when a male student, claiming to be transgender, allegedly sexually assaulted two girls in two different school bathrooms. Brase allegedly told Pemberton that she was ‘aware’ of what had happened in Virginia but was ‘confident it wouldn’t happen here.’”

Oh, good. Well, everything is all right, then. School administrators are certain that nothing amiss will come of their pandering to today’s social contagions and fashionable delusions. And they couldn’t be wrong, could they? If they are, they’ll face at worst a reprimand and some bad publicity. It will only the victimized girls who have to pay a greater price.