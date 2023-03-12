Fauci Responds to Musk's Calls for Prosecution

Anthony Fauci, the recently retired director of the NIAID, who is currently reportedly raking in up to $100k per speech as a reward (in addition to undisclosed royalty payments from Big Pharma) for his loyal service to the biomedical state, appeared on CNN.

There, Fauci played the world’s smallest violin for himself:

“Prosecute me for what? What are they talking about? I wish I could figure out what the heck they were talking about. I think they’re just going off the deep end… Of course it’s going to have a difficult effect and a deleterious effect on my family. They don’t like to have me getting death threats all the time. Every time somebody gets up and spouts some nonsense that’s misinformation, disinformation and outright lies, somebody somewhere decides they want to do harm to me and/or my family.”

The poor, maligned grifter!

Related: Boom! Report Suggests Fauci Tried to Suppress Lab Leak Theory

Fauci, who feigns confusion about why he would be the target of an investigation into his conduct while in office, could probably clear things up for himself really quickly by appearing before Congress. A figure like Sen. Jim Jordan or Rand Paul would likely be willing to explain things to him.

The context of the interview was both Elon Musk’s Tweet from December last year, in which he declared that his pronouns were “Prosecute/Fauci” and which triggered a meltdown among the corporate media due to Musk’s enormous reach and cultural influence, and the recent Senate legislation to declassify all intelligence related to the origins of COVID-19. It’s unclear if Biden, who many speculate is compromised by the Chinese Communist power structure, will sign the bill into law.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

These developments, paired with former CDC Director Robert Redfield’s testimony before Congress regarding COVID’s likely lab origins, indicate that the dam may be breaking. It was slow coming — over three years in the making — but the truth, as the saying goes, always comes out in the end.

I recently speculated elsewhere about whether Fauci could be prosecuted for negligent homicide vis-à-vis the estimated 1.13 million Americans who have (allegedly, according to the Public Health™ authorities) died from COVID. The circumstantial evidence that he funded the creation of COVID-19 in a poorly run Chinese lab is incredibly strong. All a successful prosecution would take is a talented state attorney and an open-minded jury willing to consider the evidence.