Boom! Report Suggests Fauci Tried to Suppress Lab Leak Theory

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic — led by Republicans — released a memo Sunday claiming that Dr. Anthony Fauci worked to debunk the theory that COVID-19 came from a lab by pushing for a “Proximal Origins” paper to suggest the virus originated elsewhere.

The statement reads in part:

New evidence released by the Select Subcommittee today suggests that Dr. Fauci

“prompted” the drafting of a publication that would “disprove” the lab leak theory, the

authors of this paper skewed available evidence to achieve that goal and Dr. Jeremy

Farrar went uncredited despite significant involvement.

The memo gets even juicier:

The evidence available to the Select Subcommittee suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci

“prompted” Dr. Kristian Andersen, Professor, Scripps Research (Scripps), to write Proximal

Origin and that the goal was to “disprove” any lab leak theory. On August 18, 2021, Scripps responded to then-Committee on Oversight and Reform

Ranking Member, James Comer, and then-Committee on the Judiciary Ranking Member, Jim

Jordan’s, July 29, 2021, letter to Dr. Andersen. In this letter, Scripps asserts that Dr. Andersen

“objectively” investigated the origins and that Dr. Anthony Fauci did not attempt to influence his work. Both statements do not appear to be supported by the available evidence.

The statement — if accurate — could mean trouble for Dr. Fauci, who has long stood by the Chinese communists and the World Health Organization (WHO) by contending the Bat Stew Flu came from a Wuhan wet market.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Department of Energy (DOE) stated in February that the Hong Kong Fluey likely started in a lab. The FBI came to the same conclusion in 2021.

Speaking of the WHO, (which has been hijacked by commies), its current chief scientist — Dr. Jeremy Farrar — appears to have had a previously unknown hand in writing the Proximal Origin report. The Select Subcommittee’s statement claims, “Dr. Farrar led the drafting process and in fact made direct edits to the substance of the publication.”

TRAITOR-O-RAMA! A string of emails proves Fauci was aware that COVID might have come from a Chinese lab as early as April 2020. The emails also suggest there was a “pipeline” of money going from the National Institute of Health (NIH) to EcoHealth Alliance, which then gave it to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to study “SARS-like viruses.”

What have we learned? We learned pretty much what we’ve already known but with a saucy, new twist:

COVID most likely came from a lab in China.

The NIH may have helped pay for the research on the virus.

Fauci allegedly knew all along that the virus came from a lab and has been trying to deny the theory.

The new statement by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic suggests that Fauci asked people to dispel the “lab leak theory,” including Dr. Farrar, the master blaster at the commie-dominated WHO.

Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Somewhere, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is sharpening his Fauci scalpel. Paul and the pocket-sized Fauci have a long-standing feud over Fauci’s handling of the COVID response — and whether or not Fauci was aware that the NIH money was being spent on gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.