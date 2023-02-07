Unindicted COVID Warlord Fauci Making $100K Per Speech

Via Fox News:

The retired NIAID director, who was once the highest-paid federal U.S. government employee, is charging up to $100,000 for speaking engagements… Fauci is slated to give the 2023 Yale Medical School commencement speech in May. Last year alone, Fauci reportedly delivered keynote speeches at the commencement ceremonies for University of Maryland, Roger Williams University in Rhode Island and The City College of New York. The chief Biden medical adviser was once considered the highest-paid employee of the U.S. government – surpassing even the president, a Freedom of Information Act request revealed. In 2019, Fauci pulled in $417,608.00 – his largest haul ever—and in the previous two years earned $384,625.00. Forbes reported that from 2010 to 2019, Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, earned $3.6 million.

There is no just world in which Fauci’s blood money is not confiscated and redistributed to the countless millions of COVID-19 casualties, the vaccine-wounded, and/or their families, all victims of Fauci’s relentless lies in the service of the biomedical state over the past three years.

Each day that passes with Fauci fat and happy and free — much less raking in six figures to listen to himself talk, his favorite pastime — is a grave miscarriage of justice.

Where are the “tough-on-crime” Republicans on this matter? Or is the problem basically that it’s easier to go after low-level drug peddlers rather than the king daddy of organized crime with the full backing of the Deep State and the donors that control both major parties? Or maybe the issue is that they’re on the big pharma take as well? Is it sloth or greed? Which of the Seven Deadly Sins explains why politicians won’t prosecute the most obvious criminal in world history?

Can’t get Fauci on crimes against humanity at the moment? That’s fine — indict him for perjury before Congress in the meantime.

Or are we the peasants forever relegated to screaming at the wall and signing feckless online petitions, begging politicians to do something in the service of their constituents to no avail?