No arrest of Ray Epps, no peace.

The double standard in the justice system is the hardest pill to swallow for most of us. We have borne witness to one of the most unjust periods in American history from 2016 until the present day. What is happening to the J6 detainees is reminiscent of the mob justice that was meted out on black men who were falsely accused of crimes and railroaded to jail sentences or vigilante justice. If you think that comparison is too dramatic, remember that Democrats likened J6 to 9/11. They really did that. My comparison is far easier to draw parallels to than theirs.

There are scores of people the Capitol Police let inside who are sitting in jail right now on trespassing charges, still awaiting trial for crimes they did not commit as video evidence shows. Despite the exculpatory evidence, many of these people took plea deals and are serving jail time right this very minute.

This injustice is a direct result of the Department of Justice and the FBI becoming politicized against Republicans and heavily weighted toward Democrats. We’ve watched the FBI investigate Hillary Clinton for having classified documents on an unsecured server and determine that she broke the law, but no one would do anything about it. She skated. But when Donald Trump reportedly possessed some classified documents, the FBI raided his home in the middle of the night. They found nothing, but they got their TV moment and broadcast to the world that he was under investigation. No such similar raid happened to the Clintons.

We have seen this unequal application of the law over and over again. But perhaps the most glaring example of the double standard happened on Jan. 6. Prior to the riot at the Capitol, the entire country was on fire with organized riots in the summer of 2020 that were purportedly for racial inequality spurred by the death of George Floyd. At least 25 people were killed during the protests. There was no media blitz reporting that there was a bloody insurrection, though many a police station and courthouse were burned down. Very few arrests happened, no hearings were held to determine who was behind the Antifa and BLM-led riots, and no special commission was organized to investigate it.

But the government threw the full weight of its power behind tracking down anyone who was on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 and sent the FBI to harass their families and arrest anyone they could. MAGA Granny, a 69-year-old cancer patient, was imprisoned for sixty days for trespassing in the Capitol. She didn’t break anything or hurt anyone. I need not find one other example to make my next point.

If Ray Epps isn’t arrested and tried for inciting a riot at the Capitol, then every single person charged in the Jan. 6 riots should be let go and have their sentences suspended. Each should sue under the equal protection clause in the Constitution because they were discriminated against by the government because Ray Epps, who committed the same if not greater crime, was let go.

There is video proof that Epps incited violence at the Capitol and lied about where he was to law enforcement. That is plenty with which to arrest and charge him. The new footage is stunning. Who is Ray Epps and why is he a free man? The government needs to answer this question.

🚨Tucker gives epic RECAP of every bombshell J6 tape he dropped— Ray Epps?! "In free countries, governments do not lie about protests as a pretext to gain more power for themselves. They don't selectively edit videos for propaganda services… But that's pic.twitter.com/pTQvE2FBMC… https://t.co/CPGFeqEoFR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 9, 2023

No arrest of Ray Epps, no peace.