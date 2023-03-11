'Object Sexuality': At the Intersection of LGBTQ+++™ Ideology and Autism

Back in the day, I rolled my eyes at social conservatives who claimed, in justification for the opposition to the legal instantiation of gay marriage, that it would inevitably open up the door to more extreme and perverse sexual orientations, which would then be legitimated in the public square under the same guise of “human rights.”

It turns out they may have been on to something.

Exhibit A is “object sexuality,” as explained academically in Nature:

Categories or continua of sexual orientation are recognised in social, psychological, political and biological sciences. One orientation almost entirely absent from this research arena is objectum-sexuality (OS; also known as objectophilia). OS individuals describe experiencing emotional, romantic and/or sexual feelings towards inanimate objects or structures. For example, Eija-Riitta Berliner-Mauer has described her romantic attraction towards the Berlin Wall. and others have written similarly about their feelings towards a range of objects (e.g., a bridge, a fence, a statue, an electronic soundboard.

The most infamous instance of object sexuality may be the American woman who married the Eiffel Tower, although she reportedly recently left the Tower after falling in love with a fence.

What is going on here? The researchers at Nature finger autism as a driving factor:

Our background in synaesthesia and autism led us to recognise potential features of both conditions from anecdotal descriptions given by OS individuals–and these features have also been noted by others7. For example, one survey7 found that a high number of OS individuals (six out of 21) anecdotally reported autism, a set of neurodevelopmental traits that encompass difficulties in social communication, repetitive/routine behaviours, special interests, and sensitivity to sensory stimuli8. Although this earlier survey included no significance tests or baselines, it is possible calculate the prevalence of autism within that OS group (28.57%), and this is significantly higher than the general population estimate of 1.46%.

I have previously written about the intriguing statistical correlation between autism and various LGBTQ+++™ identities. If you take time to peruse the transgenders active on Twitter, you will note a shocking co-occurrence of abnormal sexual identities and autism.

Combine rising rates of autism in the general population with a socially enforced blind acceptance of whatever sexual identity a creative mind can come up with, no matter how ludicrous, and it’s no wonder that deviations from the norm such as “object sexuality” are increasingly pervasive in Western society.