Top Surgery Scar Under the same Body category, all players can find a Body Scars category with an option for Teen and older male Sims (masculine or feminine frame) to add a Top Surgery Scar to their Sims. Binders and Shapewear With this update, players can find two new assets in Create a Sim. Under the Tanks, in the Tops category, you will find a Binder top asset for your Teen and older Sims. In the Underwear category for Bottoms, there is a new shapewear asset for your Sims as well!

A base game update is here with new content including medical wearables, binders, shapewear, a light switch & more including bug fixes & console gameplay improvements 🥳💚 Read more about today’s update in the latest patch notes! https://t.co/4c4vZdfWBY pic.twitter.com/GYbQYijIIm — The Sims (@TheSims) January 31, 2023

(For the uninitiated, “top surgery” is a euphemism for surgical breast removal. And “binders” are fashion accessories that female-to-male transgenders use to “bind” their breasts in an attempt to conceal them. She Bop in Portland will fit your trans child for binders for free!)

Assuming a transgender user is playing The Sims to live out a fantasy life, why wouldn’t they create a character that’s just naturally whatever gender they wish they were?

Of course, most transgenders are more accurately described as “trans-trenders” because their “gender diversity” is designed to elicit social praise, not to become another gender, which is the stated goal. So naturally, they’d want their character to proudly display her top surgery so everyone knows she’s trans, not to actually look like a boy which is ostensibly the whole point of “transition.”