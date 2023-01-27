The Morning Briefing: Choose Your Weapon Wisely—It's Judgement Day at the RNC

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Hortense couldn’t live down the embarrassment of accidentally serving a batch of Metamucil mimosas the last time she hosted the cul-de-sac brunch.

(Production Note: Email action was a little light this week so there will be no Mailbag of Magnificence today.)

By the end of today — maybe by the time you read this — we will know if the Republican National Committee (RNC) wants to get back to the business of winning elections or if it wants to leg hump the status quo because that’s what makes the D.C. types comfortable.

There has been a lot of chatter about Ronna McDaniel having her re-election locked up. She’s facing formidable challenges from Harmeet Dhillon and — I kid you not — MyPillow Mike Lindell. Old Guard Republicans inside the Beltway redefine “entrenched,” so it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see McDaniel getting another term to complete her mission of running the RNC into the ground and the Republican Party into permanent minority party status.

It’s always difficult to tell how these RNC votes will go. The College of Cardinals is more transparent when they gather for a papal conclave.

One doesn’t have to have one’s ear to the ground for very long, however, to glean that very few people outside of Washington want McDaniel to return. If the woman had any sense of shame or decency, she would have voluntarily stepped down after last November’s Red Trickle debacle.

But she’s a Romney, so she feels entitled.

Catherine wrote yesterday about a poll that expresses just how strong the anti-McDaniel sentiment is among the voters:

Fewer than one in five Republican voters want Ronna McDaniel to be Republican National Committee (RNC) chair again, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll, and of the three candidates — McDaniel, attorney Harmeet Dhillon, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — Lindell surpassed Dhillon by a 10-point margin. Republican voters want radical change in their party, and this poll shows that they want an outsider with a track record of defying the establishment to enact that change. Rasmussen found in its survey of Republican voters that 30% support Mike Lindell for RNC chair, 20% support Harmeet Dhillon, and only 15% support Ronna McDaniel. There is definitely indecision among Republicans too, though, because 15% don’t support any of the three candidates and 21% are undecided.

Full disclosure: I think that Mike Lindell is certifiably insane and would be an awful choice. He has publicly questioned whether Ron DeSantis actually won Miami-Dade County last November. DeSantis took Florida from being an unpredictable swing state to a solid Republican electoral vote haul for 2024 and we’re going to put a guy in charge of the RNC who wants to undermine that?

The Republicans have done dumber things, so I won’t be shocked if it happens.

I know that a lot of the Trump faithful will be mad that I don’t like Lindell. Just because I like Trump doesn’t mean I have to like all of his supporters. I’m a voter, not a cultist.

Relevant: Conservatives Don’t Worship Politicians—That’s a Lib Thing

I swear that this isn’t merely residual bitterness about having purchased a MyPillow and finding it to be so uncomfortable that I had to get a new pillow three days later.

It appears that DeSantis is leaning towards Dhillon, according to my colleague Jennifer Oliver O’Connell at RedState. It’s obviously no surprise that he isn’t a Lindell fan, but he’s also not a McDaniel fan at all.

The 2024 election cycle is going to be one of the most important ever for both the Republican Party and the United States of America. The Democrats have the country speeding down the road to socialist perdition. The Republicans need to find a way to first slow them down, then stop them. If the opportunity to do that in 2024 is blown, they may never have a shot at it again.

They’ll be lolling about with the Libertarian Party, unable to do much more than stomp their feet and shake their fists at clouds.

From a gulag.

This RNC election will give us a perfect indication of where the party’s priorities are.

One thing is certain: if Ronna McDaniel is re-elected you should get comfortable saying, “President Harris.”

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. There’s Nothing Beyond Meat: Plant-Based ‘Meat’ Sales Take a Serious Pruning

Another Wave of Joe Biden J-O-B-S Losses

BREAKING: Gov. Brian Kemp Declares State of Emergency to Deal With Atlanta’s Domestic Terrorists

‘Kill, Rape, Control’: Illegal MS-13 Immigrant Arrested for Raping and Killing Autistic Woman Months After Biden Admin Allowed Him In

I’m just gonna shake it off. CRINGE: Senators Quote Taylor Swift Lyrics While Grilling Ticketmaster

What’s With the New Statue at One of New York City’s State Courthouses?

Lock her up. What a Coincidence: Pelosi Sold $3 Million of Google Stock Just Before Antitrust Probe Began

Are Environmentalists Are Holding Back Green Energy?

Democrats agree. Canada’s Deputy PM: U.S. Middle Class ‘Needs a Pay Cut’

Paul Pelosi Body Cam Footage Stuck in Technology Black Hole at San Francisco Court (That’s Their Story)

Yeah…no. Iran Wants a Presence in the Panama Canal

Washington, D.C.’s Vote-Stealing Law Is Treason

The stupidity. The AP Stylebook Now Has a Problem With the Word “The”

Voters Agree: Investigate Biden

Rasmussen Poll: Republicans Want Mike Lindell for RNC Chair — Certainly Not Ronna McDaniel

African Reporter Goes All Emperor’s-New-Clothes on Karine Jean-Pierre: ‘You Don’t Seem a Good Fit for This Job’

Project Veritas: Pfizer Exec Admits Plans to Possibly Mutate COVID for More $$$$

Biden’s FCC Pick Is Part of Group Opposed to Anti-Human Trafficking Laws

Facebook Will Reinstate Donald Trump but Adds New Censorship Rules

Razzie Awards Apologizes For Nominating a 12-Year-Old Girl for ‘Worst Actress’

FLASHBACK: Biden Said Sending Tanks to Ukraine Would Start World War III

Biden Makes First Move Toward a Radical National Rent Control Law

Townhall Mothership

More Than Half of Democrats Question Biden’s Mental Fitness

Transgender Rapist Will No Longer Be Housed in Women’s Jail

Believable. Mike Pompeo Accuses Ousted Schiff of Leaking Classified Information

California Teacher Helps Students ‘Socially’ Transition Genders Without Parents’ Knowledge

Whitmer wants “red flag” laws, “universal” background checks, and more

Cam&Co. Sun-Times snowflakes offended by challenge to IL gun ban

Is tribalism preventing answers to mass shootings?

BREAKING: Schiff enters race for Senate seat Feinstein still occupies; Update: Schumer unhappy?

DeSantis: RNC needs fresh blood

About that antarctic iceberg

Matt Gaetz Has the Perfect Legislation to Deal With Adam Schiff

Democrats are the Party of Death, and Their Lies About Abortion Continue to Prove That

Trans TikToker Declares War Against Biological Athletes

Here’s a tissue. NYT pretty upset over the sentencing of two young lawyers who torched a police car

Teacher explains how teaching is absolutely an ‘activist profession’

Zeke Emanuel clarifies why you should just go ahead and pull the plug on grandma when she gets to 75

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 207: Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene Are My Spirit Animals

KDJ Unwoke Cocktail of the Week – The NO POMEGRANATES!

Garage-gate: What Does Kamala Harris’s Silence Mean?

Three Things the Paul Pelosi Bodycam Footage Should Clear Up

It Looks Like Biden Is ‘Wagging the Dog’ With Ukraine to Distract From Garage-gate

Are We Talking Our Way Into a Debt Ceiling Catastrophe?

Around the Interwebz

LEGEND. NBC To Celebrate Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday With Two-Hour Special

Three Ways to Clean the Grossest Part of Your Instant Pot

Why Eating Chocolate Feels So Good, According to Science

Bee Me

Ukrainian, Russian Soldiers Snap Adorable Photo With Their Matching American Tanks https://t.co/rLYWXkVftp — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 26, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Josh Robert Thompson does the voice of Geoff the Robot, as well as all of the phone callers. His Scottish accent here makes Craig lose it.