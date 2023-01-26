Garage-gate: What Does Kamala Harris's Silence Mean?

Over the past few weeks since the story broke that classified documents (from his time as vice president and his years in the Senate) were found in Joe Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center and at his Wilmington, Del., home, we’ve heard a lot of excuses, explanations, and talking points from the White House and Biden himself. But one person who hasn’t said a word is Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris.

Her unusual silence on the situation has some speculating that she sees the scandal as an opportunity for her to replace Biden in the Oval Office. Despite numerous public appearances since the scandal broke on Jan. 9, Harris hasn’t addressed the scandal in any way, shape, or form. She’s neither said anything in his defense nor denounced him.

Of course, in the aftermath of the raid on Mar-a-Lago, Harris had plenty to say about Trump and classified documents. “It’s just highly irresponsible of anyone who calls themselves a leader and certainly anyone who represents the United States of America to engage in rhetoric for the sake of some political objective that can result in harm to law enforcement officers and agents,” she said.

Former Trump administration official Kash Patel believes that Harris’s silence, along with Barack Obama’s, is by design. “Kamala Harris’ silence in this entire corruption coverup, along with Obamas, is intentional,” Patel told Breitbart News. “They both want Biden out and are letting their own allies in the media simultaneously expose him and protect their selfish interests.”

“It’s no accident,” he added.

Devin Nunes, the one-time chair of the House Intelligence Committee and now CEO of Trump’s Truth Social social media platform, agrees.

“Team Obama got Kamala Harris placed in her position, and they knew she’d be loyal to them. So they’re probably looking right now to see if they can exploit Biden’s problems to get her to replace him,” Nunes told Breitbart News.

Harris and Obama have reportedly had a long and close relationship since 2004 when Obama first ran for the U.S. Senate. Harris would endorse Obama over Hillary Clinton for president in 2008, and Obama endorsed Harris when she ran for California attorney general and then U.S. Senate.

In 2020, Joe Biden was widely believed to be a more “electable” Trojan horse candidate whose sole purpose was to get elected president to eventually step down and let a more radical leftist, like San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris, take over. Early on, the White House insisted on branding the administration the Biden-Harris administration, breaking with tradition to refer to the administration but the name of only the president.

But there have since been reports of tensions between Biden’s and Harris’s teams in the White House, and Harris’s allies even believe that Joe Biden set her up to fail with “trash” assignments like the border crisis and election reform. In 2021, there were rumors of a potential vice-presidential vacancy, and Biden has reportedly been grooming Pete Buttigieg to be his successor — though that may have changed in light of his recent failings as Transportation Secretary.

Kamala Harris may be waiting in the wings for Biden to resign because of this scandal, but, what’s more likely to happen is that Biden will decide in the coming weeks not to run for reelection, which will force Harris to run in an open primary in 2024 — and… well… I wouldn’t put money on her winning the Democratic nomination.