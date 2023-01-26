'Kill, Rape, Control': Illegal MS-13 Immigrant Arrested for Raping and Killing Autistic Woman Months After Biden Admin Allowed Him In

The Biden administration should have seen this coming.

A 17-year-old unidentified male from El Salvador was arrested for the brutal robbery, rape, and murder of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton last July. He is known to be a member of La Mara Salvatrucha 13 gang (MS-13), considered to be one of the most violent gangs in the world.

The rapist and killer was allowed into the country early last year as an unaccompanied alien child (UAC) mere months before he robbed, raped, and murdered Hamilton.

FACT-O-RAMA! MS-13 originated in Los Angeles as a gang to protect El Salvadorans from other street gangs. La Mara Salvatrucha is a combination of Spanish slang terms and translates roughly into “La Mara” (“the gang”), “Salva” (for Salvadorans), and “trucha” (for “alert” or “street smart”). The number 13 stands for the letter “M” and means they are dedicated to the Mexican mafia. Their motto is “kill, rape, control.” They are known to murder people with machetes.

Hamilton had recently moved to Aberdeen, Md., with her 22-year-old boyfriend.

Aberdeen police used DNA to link the suspect to the crime. The suspect had been a person of interest since Hamilton’s murder in July 2022.

HECHO-RAMA! In 2019, then-President Trump waged war against MS-13 on Long Island, and eventually, 96 gang members were arrested.

The suspect was busted in an early morning raid on Jan. 15, 2023.

The Biden administration needs to answer some questions, including:

Why was this animal allowed in the country?

Did the administration know of this person’s gang affiliations? If not, why not?

How many more rapes and murders will we see until Biden and his “border czar,” Kamala Harris, actually do something about the steady flood of illegal immigrants pouring into the U.S.?

Feminist groups seem to be silent. An email sent to the National Organization of Women went unanswered, but we will post a response if we get one.