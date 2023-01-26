FLASHBACK: Biden Said Sending Tanks to Ukraine Would Start World War III

On Thursday, Germany and the United States agreed to provide advanced battle tanks to the Ukrainian military. As PJM’s Rick Moran noted, “this is a serious escalation in the war.” In fact, according to Joe Biden, it’s going to start World War III.

Last March, Biden chose not to send jets and tanks to Ukraine because doing so would be a dangerous escalation.

“The idea that we’re going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews — just understand, don’t kid yourself, no matter what y’all say, that’s called World War III,” Biden said on March 11, 2022, while speaking at a gathering of House Democrats in Philadelphia.

According to reports, Biden will send 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks, eight M88 recovery vehicles, and more than 500 armored vehicles.