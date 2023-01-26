News & Politics

FLASHBACK: Biden Said Sending Tanks to Ukraine Would Start World War III

By Matt Margolis 9:48 AM on January 26, 2023
FLASHBACK: Biden Said Sending Tanks to Ukraine Would Start World War III
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On Thursday, Germany and the United States agreed to provide advanced battle tanks to the Ukrainian military. As PJM’s Rick Moran noted, “this is a serious escalation in the war.” In fact, according to Joe Biden, it’s going to start World War III.

Last March, Biden chose not to send jets and tanks to Ukraine because doing so would be a dangerous escalation.

“The idea that we’re going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews — just understand, don’t kid yourself, no matter what y’all say, that’s called World War III,” Biden said on March 11, 2022, while speaking at a gathering of House Democrats in Philadelphia.

According to reports, Biden will send 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks, eight M88 recovery vehicles, and more than 500 armored vehicles.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.   News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: JOE BIDEN UKRAINE
Trending
Editor's Choice