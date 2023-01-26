KDJ Unwoke Cocktail of the Week - The NO POMEGRANATES!

If you listen to the “UNWOKE with Kevin and Kruiser” Podcast, you know we take our cocktails seriously. Kruiser digs his IPAs and Irish whiskey. I’m on board with those, but I also fancy myself a mixologist, so I’ll be whipping up libations here in my apartment, the Atomic Bunker.

For this week I will be drinking the “NO POMEGRANATES!”

It’s named after this wackjob:

The pomegranates watching this auntie yelling “no pomegranates”. pic.twitter.com/3n1vtYxUhZ https://t.co/NsjIkApqlk — Abe Su (@AmAlakazam) January 24, 2023

Recipe time!

NO POMEGRANATES!

2 shots of vanilla vodka

1 shot of pomegranate juice

1/2 shot of lemon juice

You COULD stop there, but if you want to be cool add:

1/2 shot of pomegranates cocktail mix

For maximum coolness, rim a martini glass with spiced Lime and Lemon Cocktail salt.

Put it all, (not the salt, obs) in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake it up.

The combination of pomegranate juice, lemon juice, and vanilla vodka should give it a creamy taste. You should also see a little foam on top. If not, play around and experiment. You’ll get there!

BONUS! I’ll be enjoying a Romeo & Juliet 1875 cigar as well!

MIX-O-RAMA! When inventing or trying a new cocktail, ALWAYS drink your mistakes so that you can taste what you did wrong and what you did right. Also, wasting good booze is a sin.

Now, listen to the heavy metal version of NO POMEGRANATES!

LANGUAGE WARNING!