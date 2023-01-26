Culture
KDJ Unwoke Cocktail of the Week - The NO POMEGRANATES!

By Kevin Downey Jr. 6:24 PM on January 26, 2023
Courtesy of Kevin Downey, Jr.

If you listen to the “UNWOKE with Kevin and Kruiser” Podcast, you know we take our cocktails seriously. Kruiser digs his IPAs and Irish whiskey. I’m on board with those, but I also fancy myself a mixologist, so I’ll be whipping up libations here in my apartment, the Atomic Bunker.

For this week I will be drinking the “NO POMEGRANATES!”

It’s named after this wackjob:

Recipe time!

NO POMEGRANATES!

2 shots of vanilla vodka

1 shot of pomegranate juice

1/2 shot of lemon juice

You COULD stop there, but if you want to be cool add:

1/2 shot of pomegranates cocktail mix

For maximum coolness, rim a martini glass with spiced Lime and Lemon Cocktail salt.

Put it all, (not the salt, obs) in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake it up.

The combination of pomegranate juice, lemon juice, and vanilla vodka should give it a creamy taste. You should also see a little foam on top. If not, play around and experiment. You’ll get there!

BONUS! I’ll be enjoying a Romeo & Juliet 1875 cigar as well!

Courtesy of Kevin Downey, Jr.

MIX-O-RAMA! When inventing or trying a new cocktail, ALWAYS drink your mistakes so that you can taste what you did wrong and what you did right. Also, wasting good booze is a sin.

Now, listen to the heavy metal version of NO POMEGRANATES!

LANGUAGE WARNING!

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker, looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

