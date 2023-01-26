BREAKING: Gov. Brian Kemp Declares State of Emergency to Deal With Atlanta's Domestic Terrorists

In the wake of a shooting between Antifa terrorists and law enforcement at the site of a future public safety training facility and domestic terrorist activity in downtown Atlanta, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) declared a 15-day state of emergency that allows him to call up the National Guard to deal with these out-of-town insurgents if need be.

Kemp wrote in his five-page executive order:

WHEREAS: In consultation with public safety officials and emergency preparedness officials, I have determined that the following actions are necessary and appropriate to protect public peace and provide for the safety and welfare of Georgia’s citizens, visitors, and property. NOW, THEREFORE, PURSUANT TO THE AFOREMENTIONED GEORGIA LAW, CODE SECTION 38-3-51, CODE SECTION 45-12-29, AND THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME AS THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED: That because of unlawful assemblage, violence, overt threats of violence, disruption of the peace and tranquility of this state and danger existing to persons and property, a State of Emergency is declared in the State of Georgia.

The order comes as tensions could ratchet back up this weekend after five Memphis police officers face murder charges in the beating death of a suspect.

“The continued anti-police movement in Atlanta could also be further enflamed by the charging of five former Memphis police officers with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a traffic stop confrontation,” reports Fox 5. “Body camera video of the incident is expected to be released on Friday evening.”

The Atlanta Police Department issued a statement of its own expressing sorrow over Nichols’ death but urged protesters to remain peaceful.

“Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities, and their profession,” the statement read. “We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful.”

In addition to the power to call up the National Guard to quell domestic terrorism, the executive order allows Kemp to utilize any state resources to assist in any response to the emergency.

Read the entire executive order below:

Gov. Brian Kemp Executive Order 01.26.23.01 by PJ Media on Scribd