Voters Agree: Investigate Biden

If Joe Biden thought that attitudes about his classified documents scandal would be partisan, he got a rude awakening following the release of a new CNN poll, which found that nearly nine out of 10 Americans — including 80% of Democrats — support the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the scandal.

“The poll finds broad approval across party lines for the appointment, with 88% of Republicans, 84% of independents, and 80% of Democrats saying they approve of it,” CNN reports. “About two-thirds of Americans consider the discovery of classified documents in a Washington, DC, office used by Biden as well as at his residence in Wilmington to be a serious problem (67% consider it very or somewhat serious), and nearly 6 in 10 (57%) say they disapprove of the way the Biden White House has handled the situation.”

The only silver lining for Biden, if you can even call it that, is that 74% of Democrats approve of how he’s handling the scandal. Of course, 62% of Independents and 85% of Republicans disagree. Nearly half of Democrats, 46%, say the discovery of the classified documents is a serious problem.