News & Politics

Voters Agree: Investigate Biden

By Matt Margolis 3:08 PM on January 26, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If Joe Biden thought that attitudes about his classified documents scandal would be partisan, he got a rude awakening following the release of a new CNN poll, which found that nearly nine out of 10 Americans — including 80% of Democrats — support the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the scandal.

“The poll finds broad approval across party lines for the appointment, with 88% of Republicans, 84% of independents, and 80% of Democrats saying they approve of it,” CNN reports. “About two-thirds of Americans consider the discovery of classified documents in a Washington, DC, office used by Biden as well as at his residence in Wilmington to be a serious problem (67% consider it very or somewhat serious), and nearly 6 in 10 (57%) say they disapprove of the way the Biden White House has handled the situation.”

The only silver lining for Biden, if you can even call it that, is that 74% of Democrats approve of how he’s handling the scandal. Of course, 62% of Independents and 85% of Republicans disagree. Nearly half of Democrats, 46%, say the discovery of the classified documents is a serious problem.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.   News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: JOE BIDEN GARAGE-GATE
Trending
Editor's Choice