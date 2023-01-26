CRINGE: Senators Quote Taylor Swift Lyrics While Grilling Ticketmaster

There has been a lot of bipartisan support for holding Ticketmaster accountable for the big debacle late last year involving the sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. It’s nice to see an issue bridge the partisan divide. But the whole situation hit epic cringy-ness when senators from both parties literally quoted Taylor Swift lyrics while tearing into Ticketmaster during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“You can’t have too much consolidation, something that, unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know ‘All Too Well,'” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said, referring to the song of the same name.

“A lot of people seem to think that’s somehow a solution. I think it’s a ‘nightmare dressed like a daydream,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) declared, referencing her song “Blank Space.”

He further embarrassed himself when he said, “To be honest, I had hoped, as of a few months ago, to get the gavel back, but once again, ‘she’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers,”’ Lee said, quoting Swift’s song “You Belong with Me.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said, “Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say ‘I’m the problem. It’s me.'”

Do they think this is cute? Do they think this makes them “hip” or something? It doesn’t. I see a bunch of old people pretending to know what “all the kids are into” and looking almost proud of themselves for using a reference someone on their staff probably spent too much time working into their prepared remarks.

I’m embarrassed for all of them.