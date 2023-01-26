Canada's Deputy PM: U.S. Middle Class 'Needs a Pay Cut'

The Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and confirmed WEF goon Chrystia Freeland has determined that the American middle class “needs a pay cut.”

Following an anecdote of an unnamed person who gave her the idea, she explicitly confirms her belief that the prescription for a middle-class wealth downgrade is the correct policy position but mentions the “very difficult” political and social sell to the middle class.

As we slide further down the slope into multinational technocracy, the rhetoric will gradually shift in this direction.

The “green” revolution and veganism and other energy and food restriction schemes began, if you can recall, with promises of economic expansion on the heels of new technology — all with a net benefit to the environment to boot. This is a saleable story, so it sold to a whole lot of people. No one doesn’t want to live in a wealthier, cleaner world.

Perhaps sensing that they already have maximum advantage in any potential conflict with insurgents and so are invincible, the social engineers have begun the process of slowly moving the goalposts from economic expansion to forced austerity.

None of this was ever about raising anyone’s living standards outside of a tiny cabal of elites; it was, in fact, about lowering Western living standards to third-world status until everyone is landless in a digital fiefdom.

The project, if you may have noticed, is going swimmingly at the moment. A strong middle class is the only economic engine left to realistically challenge the power structure if enough of the remnants of middle-class wealth coalesce into an organized, funded resistance. Crushing it forever is strategic.