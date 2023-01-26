Project Veritas: Pfizer Exec Admits Plans to Possibly Mutate COVID for More $$$$

Project Veritas strikes again!

Pfizer’s Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations, and mRNA Scientific Planning Jordon Trishton Walker smilingly spilled his guts to an undercover Project Veritas (PV) agent, and it’s worse than we thought.

The video appears to involve two meetings with Walker, who is as giddy as a schoolgirl and happy to reveal Pfizer’s wicked plans.

According to Walker, Pfizer is considering mutating the COVID-19 virus itself and preemptively creating vaccines to fight it.

The PV agent asked Walker, “What is Pfizer doing, I guess, to optimize, you know, the vaccines now?” referring to the fact that the vaccines don’t do what we were told they’d do.

“Oh, we actually had a meeting about that today,” Walker responds. “So, there’s a lot. We’re doing, uh, I don’t know if I should say this,” as he looks around the room.

Here are some highlights Walker revealed during the conversation:

You know how the virus keeps mutating? Well one of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so we could, we could create, preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine, no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f***ing viruses. So we’re like, do we want to do this? So that’s like, one of the things we are considering. For like, the future, like, maybe we can like, create new versions of the vaccines and things like that.

“Ok, so Pfizer is ultimately thinking about mutating COVID?” the PV agent asks.

“Well, that is not what want we say to the public, no. That’s why it was, it was a thought that came up in a meeting,” Walker responds. “And we were like, ‘Why do we not?’ It was like, ‘We’re going to consider that with more discussions.'”

“Okay,” the PV agent responds.

“That exactly, actually. We’re like, ‘Wait a minute, like, people won’t like that.'”

Walker isn’t done spewing Pfizer’s evil secrets.

At one point, Walker says, “Don’t tell anyone this by the way. You have to promise you won’t tell anyone,” Walker continues as he fist-bumps the PV agent.

He then regurgitates how Pfizer would conduct the research on monkeys and then adds:

You have to be like, very controlled to make sure that this virus that you mutate doesn’t create something that like, you know, goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. Like, it makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bull****.

When asked whether Pfizer is conducting gain-of-function research, Walk has this to say:

Well, you’re not supposed to do gain-of-function research with the viruses. They’d rather we not, but we do these selected structure mutations to try to see if we can make them more potent. So there is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that’s going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because, like, Jesus Christ.

Walker goes on to reveal that drug regulators go easy on Pfizer because so many want to eventually work there.

“It’s pretty good for the industry to be honest, bad for everyone else, in America,” Walker admits.

“Why is it bad?” the PV agent asks.

“Because of the regulators, who review our drugs, you know that once they stop being a regulator, they want to go work for the company, they are not going to be as harsh on the company where they’re getting their job.”

You can watch the Project Veritas video here, including Dr. Robert Malone, who helped develop mRNA, chiming in hilariously.