Pfizer Launches mRNA Flu Vaccine Study Even Though COVID Vaccine Study Still Isn't Finished

Do you want corrupt bureaucrats to tamper with your DNA in the name of science? Pfizer has an opportunity for you! While the study to determine the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine has not yet ended, Pfizer has already moved on to a study for an mRNA flu vaccine. Because the first one was such a massive success.

In a call for participants in the mRNA flu vaccine phase 3 study, Pfizer says “The creation of the COVID-19 vaccine made history. Could you help us try to do it again with flu?” The appeal continues, “Recent advances in mRNA-based vaccines, like the COVID-19 vaccine, have taught us more about how mRNA technology can be used to develop vaccines. mRNA vaccines take less time to make.” Pfizer did not explain why the mRNA vaccines take less time to make. If the end date of its COVID-19 vaccine study and recent comments by a Pfizer executive are any guide, the shorter production time is due to the company putting quick rollouts and profit ahead of safety.

Clinicaltrials.gov says that the “estimated” end date of the study to determine the “efficacy” and “safety” of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is March 15, 2023. So Pfizer has not yet finished the study to determine if its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, but it’s already launching a study to determine if its new flu vaccine is safe and effective. Maybe if we’re lucky, Pfizer will have determined whether its mRNA vaccines are safe and effective by the fifteenth booster.

Pfizer executive Janine Small also recently admitted to the European Parliament — with a laugh — that the company did not test if its COVID-19 vaccine stopped transmission of the virus before the vaccine was put on the market.

Interestingly, as of May 2021, Pfizer had already made $3.5 billion of revenue on its COVID vaccine — almost a quarter of its total revenue — in just three months, according to Yahoo News. The pharma giant recently anticipated a quadrupling of the price of its COVID-19 vaccine doses, Reuters reported. The vaccine remains emergency-use authorized rather than approved by the FDA.

But Pfizer seems more concerned with diversity than efficacy. Its call for flu vaccine study participants says, “By choosing to volunteer, you will represent people like you—in age, sex, race, and ethnicity and from communities like yours. Involving people from all backgrounds will improve the development of this investigational vaccine for everyone.” Whatever that means.

Multiple studies recently warned that the COVID-19 vaccines can cause serious injury and even death. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo released an analysis in October that showed the relative incidence of cardiac-related death increased 84% in men ages 18-39 within 28 days of mRNA vaccination. That includes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — and quite possibly, in the future, the new flu vaccine.