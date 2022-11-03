'Winter of Death' Pt. II: Corporate Media Prophesizes Doomsday 'Triplemedic'

Last year, dutifully reading the script (poorly) supplied by his handlers, Biden ominously forecasted a “winter of severe illness and death” (for the unvaxxed only, of course).

The sloganeering was a last-ditch effort to terrorize uncooperative vax holdouts into getting injected, after having already instituted draconian vax mandates for workers and Orwellian “vaccine passports” in most blue cities.

This year, the hot new fearmongering catchphrase is the “tripledemic.”

Via Fortune (emphasis added):

With a seemingly new COVID variant every season , an unusually high number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections for this time of year, and flu season right around the corner, experts warn of a potential ‘tripledemic’ this winter … “With regard to the ‘tripledemic,’ young children are the most vulnerable, and I’m seeing that in my practice right now,’ says Dr. Mike Sevilla, a family physician based in Salem, Ore… “as cases of flu, COVID, and RSV are on the rise nationally, we’re seeing more young children coming down with these illnesses.”

Fascinatingly, the “tripledemic” might be an actual threat to vaccinated children, as research published in the Journal of Virology shows that the mRNA COVID-19 gene therapies decimate natural immune system function:

Immune function among vaccinated individuals 8 months after the administration of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine was lower than that among the unvaccinated individuals. According to European Medicines Agency recommendations, frequent COVID-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune response and may not be feasible.

The apparent impetus for the stark “triplemedic” narrative is low vax rates among U.S. parents.

Data shows that American parents are wary of getting their kids shot up with the mRNA gene therapies — perhaps because of the infinitesimally tiny, statistically irrelevant risk that COVID poses to healthy children.

Unvaxxed kids don’t generate profits for Pfizer, which means fewer campaign bribes for politicians and less ad revenue for cable news channels, so the corporate media is very upset that a sufficient proportion of American parents haven’t gotten their kids injected.

Via the Guardian:

It’s been three months since the US authorized Covid vaccines for kids under five, yet uptake in this group has been extremely low… only about 6% of kids under five have had their first shots, according to data from the CDC – the lowest rate by far of any age demographic.

For his part, COVID Warlord Fauci recommends generous doses of Pfizer for all children.

“Fauci said younger children will likely need three doses, because two shots did not induce an adequate immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds in Pfizer’s clinical trials,” reports CNBC.

Warlord Fauci likely receives royalties from the vaccines he promotes (although he claims to donate any royalties he receives to charity), a fact which will hopefully be firmly established should the GOP retake Congress in 2023.

SEN. PAUL TO DR. FAUCI: "When we get in charge, we're gonna change the rules and you will have to divulge where you get your royalties from, from what companies and if anybody on the committee has a conflict of interest, we are going to learn about it. I promise you that." pic.twitter.com/7r2Q89pnQR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2022

We need to press the GOP to pursue Nuremberg II prosecutions against Fauci and the entire Public Health© apparatus in the next Congressional session.