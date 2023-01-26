Washington, D.C.'s Vote-Stealing Law Is Treason

We’re reliably told by the Google machine that treason is “the crime of betraying one’s country.” Unless the Left changes the dictionary again, a distinct possibility, an act of treason is precisely what the local government in Washington, D.C., has committed against the country as well as the American citizens living in the city limits. Read on.

In October, the D.C. council passed an ordinance to give non-citizens the right to vote in local elections. The D.C. council voted 12-to-one in favor of the measure. The ordinance was given a big ¡Olè! by none other than that profile in courage Mayor Muriel Bowser, who allowed the law to go into effect without her signature. She could have vetoed this unconstitutional, treasonous, ordinance, but naw.

A third grader can tell these schmucks that the franchise — the vote — is the Holy Grail of citizenship and should be enshrined and protected. The law from Muriel Bowser and her band of thieves cancels out — steals — citizens’ votes. Allowing non-citizens to vote is like inflation. Every time a non-citizen votes, it dilutes the legitimate vote of an American citizen, just like Joe Biden’s disastrous economy does with every penny you earn.

Perhaps members of the D.C. clown show think that diluting American citizens’ votes is somehow magnanimous, cute, or “equitable.” It’s not, obviously. Indeed, it’s a big middle finger to citizens, civics, and rule of law. It’s nothing short of a betrayal of the citizens of D.C.

What if the entire population of Embassy Row decided to vote in D.C.’s elections? That’s foreign interference in an election. Imagine droves of people illegally coming over Joe Biden’s wide-open southern border and voting in D.C. and San Francisco, where they also allow non-citizens to vote in local elections. One wonders how they differentiate between citizens and non-citizens in all other elections when voter ID is not allowed. New York’s similar law was tossed out on its ear by an appeals court last June.

Finally, Congress, which has oversight control over the District, thank God, is stepping in to put a stop to the treachery. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) introduced a bill to put D.C.’s vote-stealing scheme where the sun don’t shine. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is running point in the Senate. He issued a fiery press release announcing that he and Republican Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will introduce the bill to cancel out this dumb law.

Cruz fumed that “allowing non-citizens, including aliens occupying our nation illegally, to exercise a right reserved for American citizens not only violates the constitutional principles our nation was founded upon, but also naively invites foreign meddling in our elections.” The constitutional law expert explained as simply as he could to the D.C. dolts that “voting is a privilege and the tool by which American citizens exercise their say in who leads our country, how we spend our tax dollars, and what policies should be instituted.” He said this law in America’s seat of power “unconstitutionally cheapen[s] the votes of American citizens…”

It also does more harm than simply diluting and cheapening votes. Vote-stealing, which is what this is, entices more non-citizens to come to America and vote for their interests irrespective of American values. That sounds a bit like selling out your own country — or treason.

With Joe Biden letting in the Third World across the U.S.-Mexico border, how long would it take for those people to wipe out the votes of states full of citizens? And while we’re on that subject, the millions of people coming over the border illegally will change the Congressional map all without voting. Congressional House seats are determined by the U.S. Census. Illegal aliens count in the census, which is why former President Trump wanted the Census Bureau to ask people if they were legally in the country. At some point, Congressional representation must diverge from mere head counts to citizen counts.

D.C.’s law is a disgrace to all American citizens. Shockingly, the seat of democracy would allow this farcical and treacherous law to go into effect. So here we are.

It’s the latest in a long list of ridiculous actions by Bowser’s bunch. Allowing the burning of the “President’s Church” by BLM and Antifa, blessing riots during a pandemic, looking the other way while thousands of rioters and protesters took refuge in Georgetown homes during a curfew, and then failing to protect the city by green-lighting the use of the National Guard on Jan. 6, 2021, even though they had ample warning of trouble ahead.

And now they want to give away other people’s votes and cheapen the franchise.

And don’t get me started on the unconstitutional idea of statehood.

D.C.’s “leaders” should be widely mocked for this vote thievery and required to pass a civics lesson before running.