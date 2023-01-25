Gavin Newsom's 'Suicide Pact' With the Truth

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s anti-gun narrative is as thin and ineffective as one-ply toilet paper to a guy on Colon Blow. If you weren’t sure of it before, Newsom’s lame message after two mass shootings in his state in the past few days should make it clear to all.

The governor’s latest anti-gun line was uttered in a walk-and-talk with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell who claimed to have “‘found’ the governor in Monterey Park,” near the dance studio where the first of two mass shootings occurred at a Chinese New Year celebration.

The second and third shootings occurred in Central California at separate farms where mostly Chinese laborers bring in the harvest. Both of those shootings were committed by Chunli Zhao, who was believed to work at one of the farms.

“It’s a disgrace,” Newsom told O’Donnell. Three shootings, perpetrated by older Asian men, leaving 24 Chinese people dead in a 48-hour period is a long way past disgraceful. It’s horrific. At least one of the perps was not allowed to own a gun and the gun he had was illegally modified. Yet he got a gun despite California having the most restrictive laws in the country.

Newsom was having a hard time putting the facts of this square peg into his usual round hole.

“Nothing about this is surprising,” Newsom told O’Donnell, though the shooters and victims were very surprising for not being apparent gang members or cartel capos. That is unless Triad is making a roaring comeback at dance studios and farms.

Just last week, there was a Mexican drug cartel hit in the Central Valley that left six people, including a six-month-old baby, dead.

After Huu Can Tran murdered eleven people and wounded nine others, he went to another Asian-owned dance studio in Alhambra to do it again.

It was at the Lai Lai Dance Studio in Alhambra where a heroic employee wrestled the gun away from the 72-year-old shooter.

Here’s video of that takedown:

“The Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact,” Newsom intoned as he walked with O’Donnell, surrounded by his security team — men with guns.

And here is where Newsom’s narrative breaks down.

Newsom and his Democrat buddies in the legislative supermajority have done more harm to Second Amendment rights and passed more restrictions on legal gun ownership than any other state. The problem for Newsom is that the Monterey Park shooter, who was by law not allowed to own a gun, not only got a gun but illegally modified the gun. California’s gun laws restricting law-abiding gun owners did nothing to stop the 72-year-old Chinese man intent on shooting up a dance studio for kicking him out of dance lessons.

California Democrats pass more gun restrictions while at the same time passing easy-on-crime laws that favor people breaking the law.

“Everything about this is infuriating,” Newsom told O’Donnell. Just not for the reasons he wants us to think. Newsom is infuriated because there are bad people who don’t follow his laws. Just as there are people in every country on earth who don’t follow the laws of man or God, no matter how many laws are piled on top of one another.

Newsom’s laws make little difference — except to the law-abiding, who grow angrier over losing what they’ve been assured are their God-given rights.

Gavin Newsom will not be happy until he suicides all laws protecting gun ownership by the little people. But to do that, he must suicide the truth. He told O’Donnell he has respect for gun owners, but that’s a lie. To the extent he respects gun owners, the respect goes only to gun owners who act and think like him.