The Kruiser Kabana Episode 207: Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene Are My Spirit Animals

The addition of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to the Homeland Security Committee (I think I mistakenly said Intelligence Committee on the podcast — I drink) last week sent the emotionally stunted Democrats fleeing to their well-worn fainting couches.
Yes, these are the same Democrats who kept Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) on the Intelligence Committee even after he bumped uglies with a Chinese spy.
I greatly enjoy the fact that the mere mention of Notorious MTG or Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) names triggers pretty much every leftist in the United States of America. There is great value in that. The more we can keep them at maximum tizzy, the more we can take advantage of the weakness of their “feelings-first” approach to everything.
So, yeah, I’m a fan. This episode is all about that. There’s a patented SFK tangent or two here as well.
