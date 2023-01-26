Columns
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 207: Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene Are My Spirit Animals

By Stephen Kruiser 3:25 PM on January 26, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 207: Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene Are My Spirit Animals

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

The addition of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to the Homeland Security Committee (I think I mistakenly said Intelligence Committee on the podcast — I drink) last week sent the emotionally stunted Democrats fleeing to their well-worn fainting couches.

via GIPHY

Yes, these are the same Democrats who kept Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) on the Intelligence Committee even after he bumped uglies with a Chinese spy.

I greatly enjoy the fact that the mere mention of Notorious MTG or Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) names triggers pretty much every leftist in the United States of America. There is great value in that. The more we can keep them at maximum tizzy, the more we can take advantage of the weakness of their “feelings-first” approach to everything.

So, yeah, I’m a fan. This episode is all about that. There’s a patented SFK tangent or two here as well.

Enjoy!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: CONSERVATISM
Trending
Editor's Choice