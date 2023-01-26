The Kruiser Kabana Episode 207: Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene Are My Spirit Animals

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

The addition of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to the Homeland Security Committee (I think I mistakenly said Intelligence Committee on the podcast — I drink) last week sent the emotionally stunted Democrats fleeing to their well-worn fainting couches.