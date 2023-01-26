African Reporter Goes All Emperor’s-New-Clothes On Karine Jean-Pierre: ‘You Don’t Seem A Good Fit For This Job’

The whole world knows that Karine Jean-Pierre is unfit to be White House press secretary; any doubters can consult the evidence of every day’s press briefing for fresh evidence. KJP has become notorious for giving answers that have nothing to do with the questions she is supposed to be answering, relying over-heavily upon the canned answers provided in her briefing book, and ignoring reporters who are liable to ask inconvenient questions. But for the same reasons that she got the job in the first place, the establishment media has been reluctant to call her out and state the obvious: that a random person off the street would likely do a better job than she does. On Tuesday, however, Karine Jean-Pierre finally had her Emperor’s-New-Clothes moment: Cameroonian reporter Simon Ateba told her during a White House press briefing, “You don’t seem a good fit for this job.”

#WATCH | Reporter slams WH Press Sec over #ClassifiedDocuments scandal: “You don't seem a good fit for this job.” pic.twitter.com/6CO8As7lFz — El American (@ElAmerican_) January 25, 2023

Truer words haven’t been spoken inside the boundaries of Washington, D.C. in many a year. KJP is indeed not a good fit for her job. She only has her job, in fact, for reasons that have nothing to do with any abilities that would have made her a competent press secretary. She wasn’t chosen because she has superior communications skills or experience in tough verbal exchanges with political adversaries. She doesn’t have any notable ability to spin bad news and make it seem as if it’s a win, an ability that would be a major asset for this disaster-a-day dumpster-fire regime.

No, there are only three reasons why Karine Jean-Pierre is the White House press secretary today, and three reasons only: she is a woman, she is black, and she is a lesbian. (It helps also, of course, that she is a Leftist; if KJP had been a black lesbian who supported the former president, she wouldn’t be press secretary, she would be an “insurrectionist.”) There is no other reason why she has her job, and yet none of the three reasons that got her into this fix have anything whatsoever to do with being a reasonably serviceable press secretary.

The assumption of Biden’s handlers, and of the Left in general, is that all sorts of splendidly accomplished people have been denied jobs and preferment because evil white males chose only other evil white males for promotion and advancement. That was certainly true in some circumstances, but those days have long since passed, and since 1964 there has been a federal law against discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. If there were legions of black lesbians who were denied opportunities because of their race and sexual preference and would have been absolutely wonderful press secretaries, Karine Jean-Pierre has abundantly established that she is not one of them.

But because KJP remains black and lesbian, she cannot be removed from her job or even criticized; any criticism would be (what else?) “racist,” as well as “homophobic.” Enter Simon Ateba, a reporter for Today’s News Africa. In this ridiculous kabuki dance, Ateba has a couple of advantages of his own. He is also black, so he can’t be charged with “racism” if he utters the smallest negative word regarding KJP. On top of that, he is not an American at all, so he can’t be expected to respect or even be fully aware of the intricacies of the power game in America today. Thus he can get away with treating Jean-Pierre with something less than the awed and respectful deference she commands from American establishment media reporters because of her privileged status as a black lesbian.

And so Ateba said: “Karine, since you don’t have any answer on the classified documents, you don’t seem a good fit for this job.” As KJP ignored him and called on someone else, he continued: “We do not seem to have any answer from you” on the Biden classified documents scandal.

Related: Karine Jean-Pierre Storms Out of a White House Briefing in a Huff

Ateba has tangled with KJP before. In December, he asked her about Biden’s summit meeting with African leaders, calling out “Why is it so hard to give me a question?” when Jean-Pierre wouldn’t give him an answer. Ateba later remarked: “Karine Jean-Pierre should be ashamed of herself. How bad can discrimination get? Even when President Biden is hosting 50 African leaders, she cannot give a question to the African reporter in the room. Shameful.” In November, he called KJP out for ignoring a question about the origins of COVID from the Daily Caller’s Diana Glebova: “If you’re going to hold a press briefing, you need to call on people across the room. She has a valid question. She’s asking about the origin of COVID … Fauci’s the best person to answer this question.”

Jean-Pierre responded: “I hear the question, but we’re not doing this the way you want it. This is disrespectful. Simon, I’m done. I’m done with you right now. You’re taking time away from your colleagues.”

Disrespectful. There it is. Doesn’t Simon Ateba know that he is supposed to treat a numinous black lesbian with respectful deference at all times and in all circumstances? The way this guy is behaving, it’s positively un-American.