Another Wave of Joe Biden J-O-B-S Losses

Let me tell you about a little something important, Fat. It happens to be the “number one job facing the middle class and it happens to be a three-letter word: Jobs! J–O–B–S! Jobs!” So declared then-Vice President Joe Biden on behalf of his boss, Barack Obama, back in 2008, the last time the economy was shredded.

"Barrack's 3 letter word J. O. B. S. jobs!"

Here we are all these years later and Joe Biden, millions of dollars richer, is presiding over another disastrous economy made worse by his government overspending. He must think we all have sons funneling us cash from money laundering operations with Ukraine and China or something.

But no Negative Nellies are allowed here. The president says the economy’s just great, and how dare you say anything any different, Jack, unless you want to do a pushup contest right here and now to settle it.

This week, the Big Guy was broken out of the White House and rushed off to a curated collection of union members to tout what a great economy he has built back better. He put his foot down and whispered; he growled about how he had “no intention of letting the Republicans wreck the economy” that he and the Democrats have done such a top-notch job of destroying.

But sadly for his Happy Days Are Here Again narrative, these past few days brought another round of Big Tech and media sector layoffs. This is beginning to be a weekly occurrence as Silicon Valley’s ones and zeros are marched past the La Cimbali latte machine and the chef’s menu board, down the slide, and into the unemployment lines.

Will anyone tell Joe?

They’re paring down now to keep enough cash on hand to withstand the worse economic times ahead. The Wall Street Journal reported that consumer prices are “plateauing,” the housebuilding market is sliding, and Google is cutting 12,000 employees or 6% of its workforce.

Google joins multiple other tech sector companies laying off people to get ready for Joe’s Economy to Blow. And they span companies as varied as real estate, health care, education, and media.

IBM is shedding 2% of its workforce or 3,900 jobs. Shutterfly is laying off workers. Spotify is cutting loose 6% of its employees or about 600 employees. The Swedish company cites lower spending by customers and advertisers as the reason for the riff. Vimeo laid off 11% of its force on top of a previous riff last summer.

The German tech giant SAP became the latest to announce significant layoffs, cutting 3,000 jobs, which represents 2.5% of its workforce. Seattle-based companies Microsoft and Amazon shed jobs earlier this month. About 28,000 people lost their jobs between the two companies.

Salesforce announced it was shrinking its workforce by 10% or 7,000 jobs.

Didn’t all those people just lock arms to get Joe Biden elected? There are more victims of the Biden economy.

Ed-tech startup CampK12 shed 70% of its employees.

The Bay Area’s GuardantHealth laid off employees, as did digital healthcare company Innovaccer, which laid off 245 employees or 15% of its workforce. This follows a 90-person layoff in September.

Reno-based company Clear Capital just announced the second round of 250-person layoffs because of a “seismic shift in the housing market.” The real estate appraisal and technology firm blam[ed] a “challenging market” for being forced to lay off 25% of its staff.

The Portland-based vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off a total of 1,300 employees, 33 in the troubled West Coast, Messed Coast™ city.

Even Reddit is cutting back.

Worse, Americans also suffered the “second worst drop in real disposable income EVER, behind the [Great] Depression year of 1932.” Fewer jobs and an inflated currency reduce the buying power of the money we do have, so we’ve got that going for us, America!

I noticed a lot more gardens being dug in my neighborhood today in the 40º weather. Chicken coops are getting more popular in these parts, and people are swapping eggs and hens.

Put more simply: Joe Biden’s economy looks like dirt and smells like chicken sh*t.