West Coast, Messed Coast™ Report: Drama Queens Over Here

George Santos isn’t the only drama queen around. Take Portland, Oregon’s former mayor. Please. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where the convoluted tale of disgraced former mayor Sam Adams has a new, weird chapter.

You may recall that Adams bowed out from a re-election effort as Portland’s mayor after it became known that he groomed a 17-year-old boy for sex. Adams attended the teen’s 18th birthday party for the same icky reasons that guys waited for Britney Spears, the Olsen Twins, and other sizzling teens to turn 18.

He made a political comeback of sorts in 2020 when he ran and lost for city commissioner. And then, inexplicably, in 2021, the worst mayor of Portland ever, Ted Wheeler, asked Adams to come back to city hall as a special projects leader.

Fast forward to the last ten days, in which Adams was ordered to resign from his at-will employ in Wheeler’s office due to “bullying” women at city hall. Adams claimed he left his job “cold turkey” because he suffered from an especially bad bout of chronic anemia. What Adams really suffered from, according to Wheeler, was a chronic case of bullying women in the office. Seven employees, to be exact.

“He did not tell you the whole story. And I’m compelled to tell you what actually happened. About one and a half weeks ago, I was notified by our human resources department director, Cathy Bless, that there were several complaints that had been lodged against Sam,” Wheeler said. ‘The complaints centered on bullying and intimidation of a number of employees, all female employees.'”

Wheeler said he gave the former mayor “an opportunity to own it, and he didn’t. There is no place for bullying or intimidating or hassling behavior.”

If only he had the same attitude toward the bullying, treacherous, intemperate, illiberal, and violent Antifa and BLM activists in the city, we might believe him.

Pedophile Island

Washington State’s post-George Floyd woke justice efforts have reached another new low.

As I explain at PJ Media, state officials are releasing some of the worst of the worst sexual predators from their secluded redoubt at McNeil Island in Puget Sound into actual neighborhoods with kids and women.

Oops, Sorry Voters

Just a short distance from Pedophile Island, on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ of Pierce County, Wash., we learn that auditors who keep watch over county voting records oversaw the “accidental release of thousands of voters’ personal information.”

Fox 13 News reported:

“According to the auditor’s office, they received a request for public voter registration data from a “local person”—items like voter names, addresses and birthdays—which the office notes is public information safe to release. A staff member with the auditor’s office mistakenly released the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers.”

Gee, I don’t know why outing personal information in one of the wokest parts of the country would be a problem, do you?

Washington residents are already being threatened with getting their guns taken away by state lawmakers who can’t read Supreme Court decisions. They had better arm up to defend themselves while they can.

10,000,000 Ballots

Speaking of screw ups at the old elections offices, the Public Interest Research Foundation (PILF), an organization solely focused on voter integrity, reports that its survey of California’s experiment with universal mail-in balloting was a smashing success — if losing track of ten million ballots and DQ-ing 226,000 votes is a sign of success.

I wrote about the full, head-shaking story over here.

Did the Ghillie Suit Give Him Away?

Beverly Hills police arrested a man they claim had been trespassing in the neighborhoods of the moneyed class and who was wanted in at least one burglary case.

What would you do if a guy in a ghillie suit waving a long item that looks like a rifle were in your backyard?