'Worst of the Worst' Sex Predators Are Being Released From Washington State's Pedophile Island

They promised that the worst of the worst sexual predators would be committed forever on an island all alone in Washington State’s Puget Sound. These predators were never to walk again among the innocent children and vulnerable women of Washington State. These sick men who acknowledged there was nothing prison or medicine could do to help them heal agreed to be banished to a secure facility on Washington State’s version of pedophile island. And now they’re being let out.

The promisers lied. The woke politicians, such as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his so-called “progressive” allies, changed the rules about keeping the offenders in the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island in South Puget Sound. Their idea of restorative justice means that pedophiles should be released into communities where children play. If you object, Mr. Dad and Mrs. Mom, you’re horrible people.

What to do with Washington’s unreformed, irredeemable sexual predators was answered in 1990 when Gov. Booth Gardner signed the Community Protection Act, designating the first-of-its-kind civil commitment center on McNeil Island. The 200 “residents” have “been convicted of at least one sex crime – including sexual assault, rape, and child molestation. A court has then found them to meet the legal definition of a ‘sexually violent predator’, meaning they have a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes them likely to engage in repeat sexual violence,” reported the UK Guardian in a story in 2018. After they’re done serving their prison sentences and being deemed a continuing threat to the community, the unfixables are civilly committed to McNeil Island.

Recommended: Meet ‘Lyin’ Clyde’ Shavers, the Democrat ‘George Santos’

One of the “residents” is Calvin Malone, who “worked as a Boy Scout troop leader in various states across the country, as well as with an organization that works with at-risk youth. In these roles, he molested numerous boys and was convicted of sex crimes in California, Oregon and Washington,” reported the Guardian. Inmates undergo intensive counseling. It costs about $200,000 to house and treat each inmate per year.

And now the state is letting them out. Washington is releasing Level-3 convicted pedophiles and other sex offenders — the worst of the worst — and resettling them into at least one neighborhood in the state, in a home run by a private company, Supreme Living. Other neighborhood resettlements are likely planned.

One state official familiar with the plans told PJ Media that the Department of Social and Health Service and the Department of Corrections are “depopulating” McNeil Island. “They’re not closing it all at once, but they’re closing it.”

It’s only by happenstance that residents of the towns of Tenino and Maytown found out. On Tuesday night they showed up to a standing-room-only Thurston County commission meeting to demand the home be closed to sexual predators.

“My husband and I were the original owners of that home that they purchased and told us they were going to be fostering children,” Jennifer Wienes told Fox 13 news. “And [we] later found out that their intent was not to do that.”

Here’s a real estate photo of the obviously unsecured home:

I sent an email seeking comment to Supreme Living that has so far gone unanswered.

The Mayor of Tenino, Wayne Fournier, said on a Facebook post that a recent meeting with the Supreme Living company established that there are no fences, no armed personnel, and no one to pick up the pieces when the residents escape. The company claimed the Department of Corrections (DOC) would send security personnel 24/7 in case of an escape.

Except Fournier says the DOC doesn’t have 24/7 security personnel available to respond to the escape of one of the unfixables. Fournier posted, “DOC did not appear to be aware of this sex offender house being installed, and, as suspected, they do not have a 24-hour responder to detain an individual who flees. They also acknowledged some of those clients may not even be under their jurisdiction.” And the local sheriff can’t do anything unless and until the inmate commits another crime. How’s that for multiple circles of hell?

Fournier said, “It is easy to see why this is not viable. This installation would leave former McNeil Island sex offenders, self described by the government as the worst of the worst when it comes to sex offenders, in an unsecured, rural residence with no enforcement for absconding.”

Recommended: California’s Disastrous Universal Mail-in Election Lost 10 MILLION Ballots in 2022!

State lawmaker Travis Couture posted on a Facebook group about the project, “… it’s a danger to our families, and most times these places are set up while sideskirting normal permitting processes and zoning. … I have already begun working with other legislators in our region to look at what options are available within our power.”

Legislator Jim Walsh told PJ Media that putting pedophiles and sexual predators in neighborhoods is a “terrible” idea. “The current governor is sending high-risk sex offenders from McNeil Island into the general population of Washington … close to children,” he told me. “That’s bad enough. But, even worse, the promoters of the for-profit company contracting with the governor to operate the Tenino facility have cut corners in the process for permitting such projects.” He said they give “short notice on public meetings. Short shrift to application forms and give short attention to families.”

Men who offend, serve out their sentences, and then are civilly committed until they are somehow fixed prompt deep questions about violating their civil rights. Would-be victims of unrepentant predators have rights, too. And Washington State’s newer easy-on-criminals laws apply to these predators when they get out. Washingtonians have a deep mistrust of the government’s desire to reign in these proven predators.

An unidentified woman at the county commission meeting summed up the feeling for many when she told Fox 13, “to know the five level-three sex offenders from McNeil Island are going to be in my backyard scares me to death.”

It should.