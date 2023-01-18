California's Disastrous Universal Mail-in Election Lost 10 MILLION Ballots in 2022!

The results are in for California’s Emergency! COVID excuse to toss out most in-person voting and go to universal mail-in ballots. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s experiment to help Democrats worked, but was utterly disastrous if you consider election integrity to be important.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) surveyed the results of California’s 2022 primary and general elections and discovered that the state lost ten million ballots. The situation gets even worse, but more on that in a moment. Let’s pause on the 10,000,000 lost ballots for a moment.

Gavin Newsom’s universal mail-in voting system to advantage incumbents and Democrats, but I repeat myself, lost more ballots than the populations of 40 of America’s 50 states. For the record, I included Michigan even though it has 10,135,438 residents — basically a rounding error. If you think it’s an insult to refer to 135,438 people as a rounding error, then congratulations — you’re beginning to see the gravity of losing a number of ballots nearly equal to the population of one of the most important states in the union.

In my opinion, that’s a feature, not a bug in this rigged system.

Indeed, Newsom hastily made permanent the Democrat-endorsed universal mail-in system when he signed into law AB 37 in 2021. He did so without knowing the impact, except to advantage Democrats and vote cheats. The November 2022 election was the first big test.

California has a population of 39,000,000. And the California Secretary of State’s Office says 21,940,274 of those people were registered to vote by October 2022. That’s close to the World Population Review estimate of a 55% voter registration rate in the state. Interestingly, PILF reports that California sent out a total of 22,184,707 ballots, of which 9,781,328 were accepted (see what ballots were tossed out below). And ten million went to parts unknown and never came back.

Looking at it in bulk numbers, California either lost about 49% of the automatically mailed ballots it sent out — highly unlikely — or officials lost control of the number of ballots and just shot them out like a cash cannon at a ball game.

PILF, an organization that supports greater voter participation, hints that California elections officials have a math problem. The organization says that normally, “when a polling place opens and closes, there is an accounting of all election materials. Significant issues arise when incidents occur such as ballots disappearing at poll closing time. With mass mail elections, problems accumulate.” That’s putting it mildly.

But, “after accounting for polling place votes and rejected[,] more than 10 million ballots [were] left outstanding, meaning election officials do not know what happened to them.”

It’s not all nefarious, because PILF explains “it is fair to assume that the bulk of these was ignored or ultimately thrown out by the intended recipients.” And therein lies the problem with universal mail-in ballots: It’s a crap shoot.

PILF recommends that the state should have a clue about what happened to these ballots.

“[U]nder mass mail elections, we can only assume what happened. Mail voting practices have an insurmountable information gap. The public cannot know how many ballots were disregarded, delivered to wrong mailboxes, or even withheld from the proper recipient by someone at the same address.”

Here are the chief reasons why some of the mail-in ballots that did make it back were tossed out by California elections officials:

More than 120,000 Californians made a mistake and their votes didn’t count because their ballot was not mailed in by the deadline

Some factotum at the elections office couldn’t match their signature with the one on file

813 voted twice

No ID connected the voter to the ballot

And a few other reasons as you can see below: