West Coast, Messed Coast™ – Yeah, Those Mail-In Ballots Are Totally Safe Edition

People on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ appear to be disappearing themselves to other parts of the country faster than Portland, Ore., teachers can disappear their “radical queer theory curriculum” lesson plans for your Kindergartner from the interwebs. Scrub-a-dub-dub.

Researcher Christopher Rufo wrote on Twitter that he could see them scrubbing their materials in real-time:

UPDATE: Following my exposé of the district's radical queer theory curriculum, Portland Public Schools' "K-5 health" program administrator Susannah Lightbourne-Maynard is now furiously deleting all of the documents from the internet. But it's too late: I have all the receipts. pic.twitter.com/7RdtplFvXU — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 27, 2022

Rufo revealed this week that Portland Public Schools’ lesson plans for your K-5-aged children include pictures of naked people and close-ups of penises; teaches that there are five genders; and blames “white colonizers” for the belief that sexuality matches a person’s plumbing.

In a City Journal piece, Rufo writes:

Teachers are told to eliminate the terms “girls and boys,” “ladies and gentlemen,” “mom and dad,” “Mrs. Mr., Miss,” and “boyfriend, girlfriend,” in favor of terms such as “people,” “folx,” “guardians,” “Mx.,” and “themfriend.” Students are shown photographs of “gender non-conforming” individuals and encouraged to celebrate the flags for “nonbinary,” “genderqueer,” “gender fluid,” and “Two-Spirit” identities. For some students, the subversion of the gender binary might also involve a gender transition. The curriculum provides a detailed explanation of how to “pause puberty” through “hormones and/or surgeries” and advice on adopting a “nonbinary” identity and set of pronouns.

After this miseducation, maybe your child will be able to track down some puberty blockers and “become political activists” and “make a ‘commitment to change,’ according to the dictates of queer theory,” writes Rufo.

By the end of fifth grade, the curriculum explicitly asks students to become political activists make a “commitment to change,” according to the dictates of queer theory. Students receive a list of six commitments: pic.twitter.com/viQkIhTyOn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 27, 2022

Those kids will be ready for the Antifa summer camp in no time!

In California, Scott Wiener — the San Francisco area lawmaker who has brought forward legislative ideas from liberalizing sex offender registries to bans on lawns and legalizing public nudity — is back with a bill calling for judges to take “temporary emergency jurisdiction” (custody) of children coming to California without mom and dad for “gender-affirming care.”

“[SB 107] declares war on parents throughout the country who don’t want their children sterilized because of their gender dysphoria, a condition that resolves itself in most cases after a child reaches adulthood,” said Greg Burt, director of Capitol Engagement with the California Family Council. “Senator Wiener thinks he is making the state a safe haven for kids, but if passed, he will turn California into a threat to every family in the country.”

If this “temporary emergency jurisdiction” idea sounds like it’s an assault on parental rights and encourages kidnapping, you win a prize for reading comprehension.

It’s just another item in the basket of reasons why thousands of people are decamping the West Coast, Messed Coast™ to find cheaper housing and less crazy environs in which to raise their children.

A study by Redfin found that three West Coast, Messed Coast™ cities — Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle — top the list of the top ten cities losing people:

San Francisco Los Angeles New York Washington D.C. Seattle Boston Detroit Denver Chicago Minneapolis

Perhaps you notice a trend here: all the cities on the list are run by woke Democrats who overtax, underdeliver, disrespect citizens, hate cops, and think they own your children.

Sunsets are pretty, though.

Did you all see that fabulous #Seattle #Sunset tonight? Colors all around, but those anti-crepuscular rays right after sunset was my favorite part. pic.twitter.com/YLTJq9HClr — Sigma Sreedharan (She/Her) | Seattle (@sigmas) July 25, 2022

A former Oregon gubernatorial candidate, Republican Bridget Barton, wrote recently about the reasons “very angry, and very frightened people” gave her on the campaign trail for considering leaving the state. In a piece in the Oregon Transformation newsletter, Barton writes,

Literally hundreds and hundreds of average Oregonians told me point blank about their plans to leave the state and make a new start if things don’t turn dramatically better after the November election. Chamber of commerce members, business owners, and talented young people all shared their plans to exit Oregon if change isn’t imminent. So many of the best and brightest are already gone. More are skeptically hoping for change, but their plan B is already in place. What do they mean by that? Well, you might think they mean that things turn Republican. But they’re smarter than that. This election, like the last two, is moving in a new direction. Oregonians intuitively know that neither political party has their back. They see it at the national level and here at home. No one cares about the people and their day-to-day problems. Establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle answer only to their political masters, not the people.

Another problem in Oregon, of course, is safety. The local FBI Special Agent in Charge in Oregon has issued a very sternly worded letter to Antifa, BLM, and other criminals to…c’mon, guys, please stop trying to kill cops:

A message from Special Agent in Charge Kieran L. Ramsey after several recent violent encounters against law enforcement officers: @PortlandPolice @MultCoSO #FBI pic.twitter.com/O3eiQKg9yR — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) July 27, 2022

Three people have been shot in the last week by cops who were attacked first. Antifa and their Lefty buddies have doxxed the cops, so now people know how to find them and…attack them again.

And, finally, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ brings you the most under-appreciated story of the week. The post office in the small northern Washington burg of Ferndale is so poorly run that people routinely wait up to two hours for the chance of discovering if their mail has finally arrived. Some people have brought their camp chairs to wait for their mail. They bring snacks, books, and puzzles to while away the time. COVID, you know.

Why does the pmg still have a job…I have a post office at full stop b/c they can't deliver a mountain of packages…they want folks to wait hours in unusual heat to pick-up. Kinda sure there is medical items in that pile. #FactsMatter #Ferndale #WhatcomCounty pic.twitter.com/E1LLFKyli3 — Heather Flowering Shrub (@Heather_3000) July 29, 2022

Sometimes, according to KING 5 News, the mail has been delayed by weeks at a time. And then customers are told that the mail has gone missing.

“We have not received mail or packages in two weeks,” said Renee Miller of Ferndale. “They mark things delivered that they do not deliver, it’s at the post office lost. This is poor management. They have even stopped answering the phones it’s so bad.”

Tuesday is Washington’s primary election, and some folks in Ferndale haven’t received their mail-in ballots yet.

But don’t you worry, America, mail-in elections are totally secure.

Till next time, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers.