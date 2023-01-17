Try Not to Laugh at DOJ's Excuse for Not Sending FBI to Raid Biden's Homes for Classified Docs

Attorney General Merrick Garland is feeling the heat over the obvious double standard between the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home to retrieve classified documents and Joe Biden’s Car-a-Lago scandal. As a result, Biden’s hit man, who “can’t comment on an ongoing investigation,” has clearly green-lighted his patented leaks to friendly media to make excuses for his duplicity. If this weren’t such a tell for how corrupt the Justice Department is, the excuses would be funny. But since America’s system of jurisprudence in the DOJ and the FBI is clearly so irretrievably fallen, and could take civil society sliding down the hill with it, we should consider Garland’s excuses in the seriousness with which they’re offered.

Now you can laugh.

It’s going to take more than one of Garland’s no-comment-comments to convince anyone paying attention to this ridiculous charade that there’s no gambling at Rick’s. Yet, Garland’s excuse-making is amazing to behold for his audacity in believing anyone is dumb enough to believe this claptrap.

Allow me to distill the nonsense that Garland’s Justice Department, characterized as “people familiar with the matter,” told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday afternoon.

First up, the Merrick Garland approved leak wants us to believe that gosh, we considered having the FBI SWAT team oversee the raid to get the illegal documents, but the Justice Department “decided against it, both to avoid complicating later stages of the investigation and because Mr. Biden’s attorneys had quickly turned over a first batch and were cooperating, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Related: Should Someone This Dumb Be the Special Counsel Investigating Biden’s Stolen Classified Documents Scandal?

Just like Donald Trump. Just kidding.

President Trump had the authority to declassify documents and, as a president of the United States, was allowed to take them as his personal documents, according to Mike Davis of the Article III Project. Not so with the vice president, which Biden was when he purloined the documents with the highest security classifications. We’re told, but we don’t have proof since we have only the say-so of Biden’s lawyer Richard Sauber, that some of the documents pertained to Ukraine and China. Of course, those are the countries from which Hunter Biden was extracting millions for access to the Veep.

Garland’s lackeys leaked that President Biden’s own attorneys were allowed to search the documents without FBI presence (read: raid) because he trusted Biden’s attorneys to do the search for them. On his word as a Biden. “Not a joke, not a joke.”

Indeed, the two sides, presumably the DOJ and Biden, though it’s not clear, “agreed that Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys would inspect the homes, notify the Justice Department as soon as they identified any other potentially classified records, and arrange for law-enforcement authorities to take them.” Did Biden get a back rub too? A day at the spa? Cognition lessons? Anything’s possible after telling Team Biden that hey, no problem you can go through the documents and then turn over the documents that Biden’s lawyers wanted to hand over.

WSJ postulates that by allowing Joe’s attorneys to curate and collect the illegally obtained classified documents he was not authorized to have, it laughably signals that “federal investigators are girding for a months-long inquiry that could stretch well into Mr. Biden’s third year in office.” What does that even mean?

“Instead, the two sides agreed that Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys would inspect the homes, notify the Justice Department as soon as they identified any other potentially classified records, and arrange for law-enforcement authorities to take them, ” WSJ straightfacedly reported.

Apparently, the discussions with the DOJ were very serious and deliberative, and “those deliberations, which haven’t previously been reported, shed new light on how the Biden team’s efforts to cooperate with investigators have thus far helped it avoid more aggressive actions by law enforcement.”

Oh please. Biden had the documents since January 2017. How is that cooperative, again?

Biden says he has no idea what those documents were in the box next to his vintage Corvette. We didn’t get a sexy staged photo of documents splayed out at the Car-a-Lago crime scene. Biden says he doesn’t remember having the documents in the three different properties (some of which had been moved multiple times). We have no trouble believing this. He likely doesn’t remember what he had for breakfast this morning.

Trump’s people were in negotiations with the National Archives, which apparently has somehow morphed into a law enforcement entity with gunned-up FBI SWAT-like officers at their disposal to go grab documents they didn’t want him to have. But not so for Biden.

The DOJ raided Trump’s house because they didn’t like him.

We don’t know who’s going after Joe Biden for what, but we won’t find out because there are only two ways this special counsel probe will go: As a Mueller-like CYA cover-up operation or as a wrist slap that will be spun as a well., we investigated him and all we got was his lousy 5th Amendment, a crack pipe, and the numbers of a couple of hookers. This will be a Hunter Biden/Joe Biden proxy “investigation,” and it will end there.

What do you think? Put your ideas in the comments section.