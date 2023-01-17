The Morning Briefing: Democrat First Amendment Haters Never Let Up

Top O’ the Briefing

The Democrats may have lost their majority in the House of Representatives, but they seem to be emboldened by the fact that they didn’t lose it by much. Their relentless assaults on all of the parts of the Constitution they find inconvenient aren’t going to let up just because the Republicans are in charge for a while.

Robert wrote a story yesterday about the latest lunatic leftist assault on free speech:

Leftists don’t even make much of a pretense anymore; they don’t believe in the freedom of speech, and they mean to deny it to their political opponents. This is by far the most disturbing aspect of their agenda, for without the freedom to dissent, a tyrant can operate without any restraint whatsoever. Without the freedom of speech, there simply is no free society. The latest example of the Left’s war on dissent comes from Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Reparations), who has just introduced a bill in the House, the “Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023.” Only vicious racists could possibly object to combating white supremacy, right? Actually, the bill is cleverly framed, but like so many other Congressional initiatives, it’s far more insidious than its name would suggest. The bill is designed to “prevent and prosecute white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime and to amend title 18, United States Code, to expand the scope of hate crimes.” The framers of the bill were thoughtful enough to provide a helpful explanation: “A person engages in a white supremacy inspired hate crime when white supremacy ideology has motivated the planning, development, preparation, or perpetration of actions that constituted a crime or were undertaken in furtherance of activity that, if effectuated, would have constituted a crime.”

It’s no real secret that Sheila Jackson Lee is a complete nutter. For most of her almost 30 years in the House, however, she was on the Democratic Party fringe. Now the “mainstream” Democrats have moved in her direction. Of course, the Democrat propagandists in the mainstream media continue to insist that it’s the Republicans who are in the thrall of extremists, but we all know which party has the real crazies.

“White supremacy” has now become a leftist catchall phrase that means, “anyone who voted for Donald Trump.”

We’ve seen from the Twitter files the lengths that Democrats will go do in order to quash dissent. It’s a mission for them. They hate freedom; therefore, they hate free speech. Can’t have people like me running around out here pointing out that they’re oppressive fascists, after all.

I’ve spent my entire adult life making a living doing stand-up and writing about politics. My affinity for free speech is probably greater than the average person’s because my livelihood depends on it. The woke cancel crowd has been trying to kill real comedy for years now, Thankfully, they haven’t had much success yet.

The whole concept of “hate speech” is beyond problematic. There will never be a way to criminalize hate speech and have the application of the law be anything but arbitrary. The Democrats are so emotionally stunted that their hate speech list is growing constantly. Via the public education indoctrination mill, they’ve convinced younger Americans that they have a right to go through life and not hear anything that offends them. It’s an infantile utopian approach that will never work for a free society.

That’s just it though, isn’t it? The 21st century Democrats have almost zero interest in the United States being free anymore. Criminalize speech, get neighbors to snitch on each other, take the guns away and — hey– haven’t we seen this movie before?

Again, if Jackson Lee was a lone voice crying out on the progressive outskirts of the Democratic Party, she would be easier to dismiss. This kind of Soviet approach to speech is very much centrist Democrat thinking now.

This is also the kind of legislation that could sucker in some of the squishier Republicans. There’s nothing worse than a Republican who signs onto some bad legislation that deals with race or immigration because he or she wants to put on a bipartisan face and pretend to be down with the struggle.

The Democrats’ attacks on the Constitution are coming from a lot of different directions these days. Vigilance is necessary now more than ever.

I can’t wait to get back on stage and see who I can offend.

