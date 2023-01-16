Study: The Case for Pediatric Gender Transitioning Is Built on Lies

The transgender cult may be the most dangerous threat targeting today’s youth. Sadly, there are forces willing to go to extreme lengths to justify the barbaric brainwashing of kids.

In fact, it turns out that two famous Dutch studies that were the foundation of modern gender medicine are complete trash.

Last week, a group of American doctors published a paper criticizing the two studies that are considered the foundation of current pediatric gender medicine. These studies claim to have determined that patients’ mental health improved after they underwent gender transition procedures when, in reality, the methodology and conclusions of those studies were deeply flawed.

According to the new study, the widely-cited Dutch studies, which were published in 2011 and 2015 in the Journal of Sexual Medicine and Pediatrics, systematically excluded the experiences of participants who dropped out of the studies over time, creating a bias in favor of participants who reported positive experiences.

“The key problem in pediatric gender medicine is not the lack of research rigor in the past—it is the field’s present-day denial of the profound problems in the existing research, and an unwillingness to engage in high quality research requisite in evidence-based medicine,” the new study’s authors explain.

“The field has a penchant for exaggerating what is known about the benefits of the practice, while downplaying the serious health risks and uncertainties,” the study reads. “As a result, a false narrative has taken root. It is that ‘gender-affirming’ medical and surgical interventions for youth are as benign as aspirin, as well-studied as penicillin and statins, and as essential to survival as insulin for childhood diabetes.”

The big problem with these bogus studies is that the medical community often cites them to justify so-called “gender-affirming care” for young people. Joe Biden’s assistant health secretary, Richard “Rachel” Levine, has falsely claimed that “there is no argument” about “gender-affirming care” among pediatricians and doctors who specialize in adolescents.

“The positive value of gender-affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute,” Levine falsely claimed. Not only is there no consensus on this issue in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, and France have all dialed back on pushing transgender “treatments” for children. Why? Because they recognize the harm it does to kids. But the Biden administration has gone all in on pushing the transing of kids—including pushing for taxpayer dollars to fund these so-called “treatments.”

In recent weeks, experts have concluded that there is no biological evidence for gender identity, and another study has confirmed that so-called “gender-affirming care” for children has no medical benefits.