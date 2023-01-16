Pedo-Rama! Single Worst Kiddie-porn Animal Arrested

Florida police arrested Johnathan Jhovanni Hernandez of Avon Park, 23, with 1,182 pieces of child pornography — the most a single pedo has ever been busted with. Hernandez was also hit with additional charges for “bestiality” pornography.

Hernandez was originally snagged on four charges of child pornography until investigators found more devices — 15 in total — with a combined total of 1,182 images or videos. One device had more than 1,000 images on it.

“At that time, the investigation was just getting started and there would likely be more charges,” a Highland County Sherriff’s office spokesperson attested. “What we should have said was there would likely be A LOT more charges, like more than anyone in our county, ever.”

Make that the entire country.

The young Hernandez is being held on a $2.4 million bond. If convicted of all charges, he may not see the outside of prison until his final delivery to a potter’s field.