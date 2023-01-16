News & Politics

Wut? New Covid Variant May Target the Vaccinated

By Matt Margolis 1:45 PM on January 16, 2023
Health officials in New York City are saying that those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be at a higher risk of contracting the new omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

And yes, I said vaccinated, not unvaccinated.

“Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in NYC,” the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tweeted late last week. “XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19 that we know of to date and may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19.”

Scary stuff, right? Ehh, not really. New cases remain at relatively low levels compared to last year.

But it’s still  bizarre that everyone who thought they were doing the right thing by getting vaccinated may be more susceptible to the latest variant. Heck, it was Joe Biden who once said, “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”

Remember that? Classic.

