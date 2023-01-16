WATCH: Biden Mangles Name of His Own Supreme Court Nominee

During remarks honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sunday at his former church in Atlanta, Ga., Joe Biden had a cringeworthy moment. It turns out that ol’ Joe can’t even pronounce the name of the woman — she is a woman, right? I’m not a biologist — whom he nominated to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I was similarly reminded of that truth on the South Lawn of the White House […] and I quote: ‘It took just one generation from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.’ End of quote. Those are the words of Kejan — Kejan — Ketanji Drown Jackson, our Supreme Court Justice.”

But the best part is the woman in the lower right corner:

BIDEN: "Those are the words of Kejan— Kejan— Ketanji Drown Jackson, our Supreme Court justice." pic.twitter.com/Fbhk0pffsY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2023

Her face says it all.