News & Politics

WATCH: Biden Mangles Name of His Own Supreme Court Nominee

By Matt Margolis 2:20 PM on January 16, 2023
WATCH: Biden Mangles Name of His Own Supreme Court Nominee
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

During remarks honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sunday at his former church in Atlanta, Ga., Joe Biden had a cringeworthy moment. It turns out that ol’ Joe can’t even pronounce the name of the woman — she is a woman, right? I’m not a biologist — whom he nominated to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I was similarly reminded of that truth on the South Lawn of the White House […] and I quote: ‘It took just one generation from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.’ End of quote. Those are the words of Kejan — Kejan — Ketanji Drown Jackson, our Supreme Court Justice.”

Related: Alleged President Biden Once Again Refers to the Vice President as ‘President Harris’

But the best part is the woman in the lower right corner:

Her face says it all.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook,
MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: JOE BIDEN KETANJI BROWN JACKSON GAFFE
Trending
Editor's Choice