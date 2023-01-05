Alleged President Biden Once Again Refers to the Vice President as ‘President Harris’

Old Joe Biden held a press conference about the border crisis on Thursday, and it went about the way you’d expect. With a brazen disregard for the facts on the ground, the ostensible president characterized the whole thing as under control and going swimmingly, due to the herculean efforts of the woman to whom he referred as “President Harris.” Yes, that’s right: Old Joe is back at it, busy showing the world that he is not and could not possibly be the man in charge.

“I’m not being facetious,” Biden assured onlookers, maintaining the pretense that his entire presidency isn’t a grim joke. “Well, President Harris led this effort,” said the man who bears the title President of the United States. “President Harris” herself nodded reassuringly behind him, not wishing to contradict the man while he was in the midst of praising her marvelous work at solving the nation’s border troubles. Biden went on to say that Harris “led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving. And thanks to her leadership, she’s been able to generate more than 3.2 billion dollars from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.”

Yeah, President Harris is doing a bang-up job. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), CBP officers had 2,766,582 “encounters” with migrants at the borders during fiscal year 2022, up significantly from 1,956,519 in fiscal year 2021 and 646,822 in fiscal year 2020. In October and November of 2022, there were 561,291. If migrants keep streaming into the United States at that rate, there will be well over three million “encounters” in this fiscal year. Who wouldn’t confuse the ostensible border czarina, Kamala Harris, with the ostensible president in light of such a stellar track record?

“Confuse,” of course, is the operative word. This isn’t the first time that the man in charge thought that his primary subordinate was actually the woman in charge. In July 2021 and again in December of that year, Biden also referred to our vacuous national lady-in-waiting as “President Harris.” He has also mistaken his wife for the vice president and the vice president for his wife.

That’s not even close to all. Last November, Old Joe said, “Look, I don’t think the conflict will be resolved with Russia and Ukraine until Ukraine gets out of — ” Whoops! “Until Putin gets out of Ukraine.” He followed that one with yet another: “Anyway, you guys, I’m heading down to — first of all, going to Cairo for the — for the environmental effort, then heading over to Colombia and then — I mean, Cambodia,” where he really was going. Joe explained, “I was thinking — I’m thinking the Western Hemisphere.” Yet once he arrived at Phnom Penh, he did it again: “And I want to thank the Prime Minister of — for Colombia’s leadership in the ASEAN — as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us.”

In October, Old Joe scanned a room while asking the whereabouts of a congresswoman who had been killed in August, wandered away from his handlers as they nervously called after him, and declared that “New York sent not only a Congresswoman, one of the most congresswoman in the Congress.”

Then in December, it came to light that the alleged president has snapped, “You think I don’t know how f**king old I am?” Old Joe is 80, and his advanced age is simultaneously both old news and a well-kept secret; his daily gaffes go unreported in the establishment media, and so most Americans remain unaware of how disconnected from reality he really is. Most people won’t ever hear that he called Kamala Harris “President Harris” again on Thursday. Biden’s Potemkin presidency will one day end without most Americans having any idea of the manifest fact that he is a puppet whose strings are being pulled by someone else. And when the puppet Kamala takes his place, the fact that the real decision-makers are elsewhere will likewise continue to be largely concealed except in what is dismissed as the “right-wing press.”

But those who have been paying attention know the truth already: neither Old Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris are really exercising the powers of the presidency at all. That is being done by those whom Biden has said repeatedly will be angry with him if he departs from their prepared script. And they’ll keep on calling the shots for the foreseeable future, as there doesn’t seem to be anyone among the dominant establishment who is willing or able to challenge them.