How Did America Become So Degenerate?

It’s become quite clear in recent years that the transgender cult is the biggest threat targeting our children.

The cult isn’t limited to the United States, but it should come as no surprise that when it comes to transgenderism, there is no country more permissive.

We know that school districts across the country have been secretly encouraging students to socially transition and have kept those efforts secret from those kids’ parents. PJM’s Megan Fox has reported on how this is happening nationwide in our public schools.