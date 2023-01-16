Knock-Knock, Who's There? No Visitor Logs for Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Dox Were Stashed

Capitol Hill GOPers demanded to see the visitor logs for Biden’s house where classified documents were recently discovered in a garage and, wouldn’t you know, they aren’t any.

Lawyers for Joe Biden told Fox News Digital that visitor logs are not necessary for a president’s private home. Of course, they had to take a dig at Trump in the process.

“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” Biden’s attorneys told Fox News. “But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.”

FACT-O-RAMA! As of August 2022, Joe Biden had spent 150 days in his Delaware homes. For those keeping track, that breaks down to roughly 26.6% of his time being spent in Delaware. That’s more than any other recent president has spent at his private residences.

Now here’s the fun part: America’s first crack-head son was living in the home where the classified documents were “discovered.”

Not only was Hunter blazing up his crack pipe while living in the Delaware home, he was also engaging in his shady business dealings and was being investigated (HAHAHAHA) by the FBI. He was also spending time — as well as $30,000 — on hookers.

REPEAT-O-RAMA! Hunter Biden was living in Joe’s Delaware home with classified documents at the same time he was addicted to crack, plowing Russian hookers, conducting nefarious international business dealings, and being investigated by the FBI.

Screenshots from alleged iCloud

A special counsel has been appointed to look into the classified documents found in Joe “allegedly showered with his young daughter Ashley” Biden’s Wilmington mansion.

As our intrepid Stephen Greene, aka VodkaPundit, pointed out, Hunter paid roughly $50,000 in “rent” to “the big guy” for use of the house.

Classified documents were also discovered in Biden’s office at the Biden Penn Center, which was built with millions of dollars donated by anonymous Chinese donors.