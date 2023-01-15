Andrew McCabe Calls on Biden's DOJ to Obstruct GOP's Classified Documents Probe

On Friday afternoon, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced an investigation into Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, some of which were labeled top secret. Andrew McCabe, the disgraced former FBI deputy director and current CNN senior law enforcement analyst, promptly urged the Biden Justice Department to obstruct that investigation.

“Chairman Jim Jordan announced this House Judiciary Committee investigation into the DOJ actions related to the President’s handling of the classified documents today,” explained CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Friday night. “How much does that impact the DOJ ongoing investigation?”

“I certainly would advise them — if they were willing to listen to my advice — I would advise them to take a very hard line against that,” McCabe said. “There is a clear precedent here of not sharing information from an ongoing criminal investigation with Congress. And I think the DOJ is in a very strong position to resist on those grounds.”

“Who knows what comes of that resistance?” McCabe continued. “Maybe DOJ leadership starts getting subpoenaed. And ultimately, that fight will end up in the courts. And that could drag things out. That’s going to be an additional distraction to DOJ. But it shouldn’t disrupt the actual conduct of the investigation. So, that’s a — it’ll be a separate but related set of stressors the DOJ has to deal with.”

Of course, there’s no reason to believe the Biden administration wasn’t going to obstruct this investigation anyway, since they’ve already been obstructing investigations. But, boy, what chutzpah for McCabe to suggest that the administration’s investigation of Biden should supersede the GOP’s.

Obama and his administration fought and obstructed every investigation into its scandals, and the Biden administration will do the same. They’ve been using Obama’s playbook from the start, and they will make the Obama administration’s constant attempts to block the inquests look like child’s play.

The Biden DOJ can’t be trusted to conduct a fair investigation of Joe Biden. But the Obama administration pulled that stunt too — several times — and always vindicated itself. McCabe knows the Biden administration won’t hold Biden or anyone else accountable, which is why he wants the administration to block the GOP’s investigation — because he knows Jim Jordan will.