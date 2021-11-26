Yes, Merrick Garland Has Politicized the Department of Justice

Republicans are calling out Attorney General Merrick Garland for his blatant politicization of the Department of Justice, and they got receipts.

Last month, Merrick Garland authorized the FBI to investigate parents who protest school board meetings, alleging a “disturbing trend” of teachers being threatened or harassed. PJ Media’s Megan Fox looked into these allegations and concluded that they’re mostly bunk. In addition, the National School Boards Association (NSBA), which had prompted Garland to write the memo with a letter likening parents to domestic terrorists, eventually apologized for doing so. Despite this, Garland has not rescinded the memo, and earlier this month, a whistleblower revealed an internal email showing that the FBI was using counterterrorism tools to monitor parents despite Garland denying before Congress that the FBI was doing so.

But, other things point to a highly politicized Department of Justice. Last month, Garland allowed disgraced FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to win back his full pension. Garland’s DOJ also allowed for Donald Trump’s tax records to be released to Congress despite Congress having no legitimate claim to access them. The FBI also conducted searches of Project Veritas over the alleged theft of Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley’s diary. The Department of Justice also threatened states that pass voter integrity laws over bogus allegations of minority voter suppression. Texas also found itself in the sights of Garland’s DOJ for its fetal heartbeat bill. Garland also declined to launch an investigation into COVID-19 nursing home deaths in New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, protecting the Democrat governors of those states.

Obama’s first attorney general, Eric Holder, referred to himself as “the president’s wingman” during a radio interview in 2014. And he certainly was. He launched sham investigations into administration corruption and obstructed dozens more to protect Obama and his allies. In August 2014, 47 of 73 inspectors general wrote an open letter to Congress informing them that the Obama administration was obstructing their investigations. Holder also lied to Congress about Fast and Furious and refused to provide documents to Congress for their investigation, prompting a historic contempt vote.

Like Holder before him, Merrick Garland has since proven himself to be Joe Biden’s wingman.

“Joe Biden criticizes the Georgia election law, a few months later they sue Georgia. Joe Biden criticizes the Texas pro-life law. Eight days later, they sure Texas. Joe Biden’s White House is working with the National School Boards Association … and, five days later, he issues the memorandum,” noted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) earlier this month.

There’s no doubt that Merrick Garland has politicized the Justice Department. He’s not even trying to hide it. The question is, what are Republicans in Congress going to do about it?

