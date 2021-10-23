Supreme Court to Hear Arguments on Texas Abortion Law

For the second time, the Supreme Court is keeping the Texas heartbeat bill in place, but will hear arguments in the case next month, reports the Associated Press.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent that she believes the court should have blocked Texas Senate Bill 8 prior to the hearing, claiming the Texas law was “enacted in open disregard of the constitutional rights of women seeking abortion care in Texas.” She lamented that the court declined to “act immediately to protect these women from grave and irreparable harm.”

The law went into effect on September 1. Joe Biden promised that his administration would fight the law in court. An Obama-appointed judge did block the SB8 earlier this month, but it was reinstated by a federal appeals court days later.

Despite the left characterizing the law as extreme, it actually more closely reflects mainstream views on abortion, as opposed to the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which was introduced in June by Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and would allow for unrestricted abortions up until the moment of birth.

The hearing on SB8 has been set for November 1.