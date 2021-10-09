Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Reinstated After Being Blocked by Obama Judge

Days after an Obama-appointed federal judge blocked the Texas fetal heartbeat abortion law, a federal appeals court has reinstated it. The Supreme Court had previously allowed SB8 to stand, enraging the left.

“Great news tonight. The Fifth Circuit has granted an administrative stay on #SB8,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Friday night. “I will fight federal overreach at every turn.”

The law went into effect on September 1, prompting the Catholic Joe Biden to vow to fight it.” This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century,” he claimed. “My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right.”

Despite characterizing the law as extreme, it actually more closely reflects mainstream views on abortion.

The federal appeals court overruled Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, who described the Texas law as “an offensive deprivation of such an important right.” The appeals court decision leaves the law in place as it is fought over in the courts.