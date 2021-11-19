News & Politics

Jerry Nadler Wants to Sic the DOJ on Rittenhouse Following Acquittal

By Matt Margolis Nov 19, 2021 5:12 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) called the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse “heartbreaking” and said that it sets a “dangerous precedent.” He’s now calling on the Department of Justice to review the verdict.

“This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ,” Nadler tweeted. “Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest.”

Rittenhouse did not cross state lines with an AR-15, but was, in fact, provided with the weapon earlier in the day.

Looting and rioting are also not protected by the First Amendment.

It is not clear whether the DOJ would actually do a federal review of the case. Joe Biden, for his part, said he “[stands] by what the jury has concluded,” and “the jury system works and we have to abide by it.”

