Jerry Nadler Wants to Sic the DOJ on Rittenhouse Following Acquittal

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) called the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse “heartbreaking” and said that it sets a “dangerous precedent.” He’s now calling on the Department of Justice to review the verdict.

“This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ,” Nadler tweeted. “Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest.”

Rittenhouse did not cross state lines with an AR-15, but was, in fact, provided with the weapon earlier in the day.

Looting and rioting are also not protected by the First Amendment.

This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021

It is not clear whether the DOJ would actually do a federal review of the case. Joe Biden, for his part, said he “[stands] by what the jury has concluded,” and “the jury system works and we have to abide by it.”