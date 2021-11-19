[WATCH] Joe Biden Reacts to Rittenhouse Verdict

Joe Biden, fresh off of his colonoscopy, returned to the White House Friday afternoon after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was announced and was asked about it by the White House press pool.

“I stand by what the jury has concluded,” Biden said. “The jury system works and we have to abide by it.”

President Biden asked how he’s feeling after a ‘routine’ colonoscopy: “Good. We’re gonna release all the details. I feel great. Nothing’s changed. We’re in great shape, and so, and I’m looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday.” pic.twitter.com/3D9ivwoM7h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 19, 2021

He declined to answer where he stands on equating Rittenhouse to white supremacists last year.

During the presidential campaign, Joe Biden tweeted a video featuring a photo of Kyle Rittenhouse, falsely accusing Trump of refusing to “disavow white supremacists.”

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Last week, Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother blasted Joe Biden for defaming her son and accused him of doing it in order to win votes for his presidential campaign.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted about this last week during a press briefing.

“Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse, on trial in Kenosha, is a white supremacist?” asked Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

“I’m not going to speak to right now is anything about an ongoing trial nor the president’s past comments,” Psaki replied, avoiding the question. “What I can reiterate for you is the president’s view that we shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons.”

When she refused to answer the question again, Doocy pointed out that Biden “has spoken to it already” and he also mentioned what Rittenhouse’s mother had said about Biden to Sean Hannity.

“Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom came out saying that the president defamed her son and that claims — she claims that when the president suggested her son is a white supremacist, he was doing that to win votes,” Doocy explained. “Is that what happened?”

“I just have nothing more to speak to an ongoing case where the closing arguments were just made.”

Doocy: “Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse … is a white supremacist?” Psaki: “We shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons." pic.twitter.com/N9jPenDXDZ — The Recount (@therecount) November 15, 2021

“Joe Biden said things that were so incorrect and so untrue,” said Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards after the verdict was read. “At least he respects the jury verdict.”

Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards: Joe Biden said things that were so incorrect and so untrue. is not a “white supremacist”. At least he respects the jury verdict. https://t.co/h0bM2PHO00 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 19, 2021

Joe Biden would do good to apologize for his past characterization of Rittenhouse as a white supremacist. I’m not holding my breath, but the next question might be whether Rittenhouse’s attorneys will seek any damages from Biden.

A full statement from Biden is expected to be issued later.