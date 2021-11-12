Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mom Slams Joe Biden for Defaming Her Son: ‘He Did It for Votes'

On Thursday, hours after Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team rested its case in his murder trial, his mother, Wendy, appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity and blasted Joe Biden for defaming her son as a “white supremacist” last year in order to win votes for his presidential campaign.

Last year, Biden tweeted a video featuring a photo of the teenage Kyle Rittenhouse, blasting Trump for refusing to “disavow white supremacists.”

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

“When I saw that I was shocked, I was angry. President Biden don’t [sic] know my son whatsoever, and he’s not a White supremacist. He’s not a racist. And [Biden] did that for the votes. And I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son, he defamed him,” Wendy Rittenhouse told Hannity.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with two counts of homicide, underaged possession of a weapon, and several counts of reckless endangerment. The prosecution has suggested that Rittenhouse came to the riots with an AR-15 with the intent to use it. The prosecution’s case has completely fallen apart, as testimony and video have supported Rittenhouse’s claim that he acted in self-defense.

Wendy Rittenhouse also told Hannity that she believes her son has received a fair trial.

“The judge is very fair. The people that I talked to that lived in Kenosha all their lives, they told me that Judge Schroeder is a very fair judge and he doesn’t allow no nonsense [sic] in his courtroom.”

Closing arguments will begin on Monday.

To get exclusives and the latest news on the Rittenhouse trial and other stories, use promo code 2022 this week only for a 40% discount on your new PJ Media VIP subscription. It is the largest discount we have ever offered.