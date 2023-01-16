Are Whales Being Threatened by a Biden Energy Project?

You may remember a bizarre incident that took place in the early 2000s. To briefly recap, the company Cape Wind Associates wanted to erect an offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts. We all know who lives on the coast of Massachusetts: rich people who champion all sorts of causes, including renewable energy. But these rich people did not want the things that produce renewable energy within sight of their beach homes. Among those who were scandalized by the idea were Walter Cronkite and then-Senator Ted Kennedy. Other wealthy people who also claimed to love Mother Earth were opposed to the idea and a lawsuit ensued. You can read more about that saga here, here, and here.

The incident above is fraught with comic irony. Namely that wealthy leftists did not want to live with something that they had no problem foisting on the “little people.” But there is concern that the surveying for the construction of offshore wind farms may be causing a problem for the whale population. Dead whales are washing up along the shores of New York and New Jersey. Meghan Lapp of Seafreeze fisheries told Tucker Carlson:

I can’t authoritatively say that all of the whales that are washing up are because of offshore wind farms. But what I can tell you is that the seven whales that washed up off New Jersey in the past month have all washed up during intense geotechnical surveying of wind farm leases off of New Jersey. On the East Coast, there has been an unusual mortality event for humpback whales from 2016 until now. The only thing that has changed in the ocean in that time is the fact there have been offshore wind surveys occurring from 2015 until now. Now, magically there are a bunch of humpback whales dying.

New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew has called for an investigation to determine if the surveying work for the turbines is causing harm to marine life and wants the work halted until that investigation is finished. Of note, the Biden administration is pushing for wind power, and offshore wind farms play an important role. A White House fact sheet issued on March 29, 2021, stated:

In particular, the President’s Order committed to expand opportunities for the offshore wind industry. The President recognizes that a thriving offshore wind industry will drive new jobs and economic opportunity up and down the Atlantic Coast, in the Gulf of Mexico, and in Pacific waters. The industry will also spawn new supply chains that stretch into America’s heartland, as illustrated by the 10,000 tons of domestic steel that workers in Alabama and West Virginia are supplying to a Texas shipyard where Dominion Energy is building the Nation’s first Jones Act compliant wind turbine installation vessel.

This fact sheet said that the move will create “good paying union jobs,” be an investment in American infrastructure, and support “critical research and development and data-sharing.” Whatever that means. It also announced the creation of a Wind Energy Area in the New York Bight — which is located between Long Island and the New Jersey coast. Right about where all of the dead whales are turning up.

So, coal is bad and deadly. Oil is bad and deadly. Natural gas is bad and deadly. But wind power is awesome! Unless you happen to be a whale. In which case, the process of putting in a wind farm could be bad and deadly.

It is tempting to think that the administration is in bed with the WEF and companies that create wind farms, and that the lobbyists have done their jobs well. And that is a perfectly reasonable speculation since everything must be electric now, lest the planet becomes a smoking cinder before our very eyes. It is equally plausible that the people who are pushing the electric agenda didn’t think things through far enough to consider the possibility that they could kill animals that have been struggling for years in terms of numbers. Or they just didn’t care. But then, being a Leftist means never having to say you’re sorry. Or admit a mistake.